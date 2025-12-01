Start Recording
This topic explains how to use RealtimeKit to implement composite recording.
Before getting started with this guide, we recommend that you read Get Started with RealtimeKit to familiarize yourself with RealtimeKit.
To familiarize yourself with the RealtimeKit REST APIs, we recommend exploring the RealtimeKit REST API.
There are three ways to start recording a RealtimeKit meeting:
- Using the
record_on_startflag when creating a meeting
- Using the Start Recording API
- Client side start recording methods on the SDK
RealtimeKit stores recordings for a period of 7 days, after which they will expire and no longer be accessible. It is important to either download a copy of your recording or set up storage before the link expires.
When creating a meeting, you can
specify the
record_on_start parameter to start the recording as soon as someone joins the
meeting.
:::info Specify storage_config
If you're using this method to start the recording, you must specify the
storage-config using the Developer Portal.
:::
Specify the
record_on_start parameter. If this flag is true, then a recording
will be started as soon as a meeting starts on RealtimeKit, i.e, when the first
participant joins the meeting.
You can also start a recording using the Start Recording API.
Specify the
meeting ID of the meeting that you want to record.
Use the List meetings API for an
app or Create a meeting API to
get the meeting ID. The API returns a parameter called
id, which is your
meeting ID.
