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RtkPollsBottomSheet

A component which lists all available polls a user can access.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
showfragmentManager: FragmentManager, tag: String?Display the polls bottom sheet

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val rtkPollsBottomSheet = RtkPollsBottomSheet()
rtkPollsBottomSheet.show(fragmentManager, "POLLS_TAG")