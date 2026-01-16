iOS Core SDK

 Skip to content
2025-12-16

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.7

Fixes

  • Fix rare crash when toggling audio mute
  • Ensure off-stage webinar hosts do not show up on the grid

2025-12-12

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.6

Fixes

  • Fix deadlocks in webinar join and screenshare enable flows
  • Fix an issue with camera not working when moving to settings screen and back
  • Fix a rare crash in voice activity detection

2025-12-04

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.5

Fixes

  • Fixed participant tiles not being removed properly when peers left the meeting
  • Resolved memory spikes when participants enable or toggle video
  • Improved video buffer management to prevent memory buildup
  • Enhanced iOS video rendering to match Android behavior

2025-11-06

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.4

Fixes

  • Internal fixes to reduce telemetry verbosity
  • Fix a minor memory leak

2025-10-23

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.3

Fixes

  • Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled

2025-10-23

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.2

Fixes

  • Fix unreliable grid behavior with improved refresh logic

2025-10-06

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.1

Fixes

  • Internal fixes to resolve issues for Flutter platform

2025-09-23

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.0

Features

  • Add RtkSelfEventListener#onAudioDeviceChanged method that is invoked when the current audio route is updated

Fixes

  • iOS no longer ignores audio device selection during initial join

2025-09-18

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.4.1

Fixes

  • Prefer speakerphone over earpiece as the default audio output

2025-09-18

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.4.0

Breaking changes

  • Update RtkSelfEventListener#onAudioDevicesUpdated method to provide the list of available devices

Fixes

  • Fix not being able to route audio to Bluetooth devices

2025-09-12

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.4

Fixes

  • Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios

2025-09-12

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.3

Fixes

  • Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
  • Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
  • "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
  • Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once

2025-08-13

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.2

Enhancements

  • Fix microphone not working when joining the stage in a webinar

2025-08-13

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.1

Enhancements

  • Fix a potential crash in poor network scenarios

2025-08-12

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.0

Features

  • Add RtkSelfParticipant#canJoinStage and RtkSelfParticipant#canRequestToJoinStage APIs

Fixes

  • Viewer unable to join stage in a Livestream
  • User unable to see existing pinned participant after joining meeting

2025-08-05

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.2.0

Breaking changes

  • Rename RtkLivestreamData.roomName to RtkLivestreamData.meetingId to match existing API convention
  • Remove obsolete WaitingRoomPermissions abstraction — all the relevant functionality here is available through HostPermissions
  • VideoDevice gained a cameraType: CameraType parameter
  • VideoDeviceType#displayName is now deprecated, and it's recommended to call VideoDevice#toString instead to get user-facing names for individual VideoDevice instances
  • Existing APIs related to middlewares were removed and replaced with equivalent counterparts from WebRTC: RtkSelfParticipant#addVideoMiddleware, RtkSelfParticipant#getVideoMiddlewares and RtkSelfParticipant#removeVideoMiddleware have been removed. We do not support middlewares on iOS so these APIs were no-op and were incorrectly exposed.

Features

  • Reimplement middlewares using WebRTC-native primitives to resolve intermittent crashes and other issues.
  • VideoDevice now properly labels multiple cameras based on their camera characteristics such as wide-angle and telephoto.

Fixes

  • Fix screen share failing to start
  • Silence log spam from our callstats library

2025-07-02

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.1.0

Features

  • Active speakers support

Enhancements

  • Meeting initialization (meeting.init()) is now ~60% faster
  • Switched to an updated and RTK namespaced WebRTC

2025-06-20

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.0.1

Breaking changes

  • Renamed RtkMessageType to ChatMessageType

Fixes

  • Silence logspam from audio activity reporter
  • Improve speed of joining calls
  • Automatically trim invalid spaces and newlines from auth tokens

2025-05-26

RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.0.0

Breaking changes

  • Remove deprecated channelId field from TextMessage
  • Move listener types to their respective feature package
  • Move public listeners to their respective feature packages
  • rename plugin add-remove listener methods for RtkPluginsEventListener
  • Move chat extensions to the chat package
  • Move RtkParticipant to the root package
  • Move RtkMeetingParticipant to the root package
  • Move RtkPluginFile to the plugins package
  • Move middlewares to their own package
  • Move VideoScaleType to top level media package
  • Drop Rtk prefix from audio and video device types
  • Move device types to the top level media package
  • Drop Rtk prefix from polls types
  • Replace all LiveStream references with Livestream
  • Move RtkMeetingParticipant to root package
  • Strip Rtk prefix from RtkRecordingState
  • Strip Rtk prefix from chat message types
  • Remove deprecated RtkLivestream#roomName field
  • Move RtkMediaPermission to media package and rename to MediaPermission
  • Redistribute feat package members
  • Move StageStatus class to stage package
  • Rename all event listeners to be of the singular *EventListener form

2025-05-16

RealtimeKit iOS Core 0.2.1

Fixes

  • Internal fixes to release pipeline

2025-05-16

RealtimeKit iOS Core 0.2.0

Fixes

  • Add audio activity detection for active speaker signaling

2025-05-14

RealtimeKit iOS Core 0.1.0

New APIs

  • Initial alpha release