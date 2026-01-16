iOS Core SDK
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.7
Fixes
- Fix rare crash when toggling audio mute
- Ensure off-stage webinar hosts do not show up on the grid
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.6
Fixes
- Fix deadlocks in webinar join and screenshare enable flows
- Fix an issue with camera not working when moving to settings screen and back
- Fix a rare crash in voice activity detection
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.5
Fixes
- Fixed participant tiles not being removed properly when peers left the meeting
- Resolved memory spikes when participants enable or toggle video
- Improved video buffer management to prevent memory buildup
- Enhanced iOS video rendering to match Android behavior
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.4
Fixes
- Internal fixes to reduce telemetry verbosity
- Fix a minor memory leak
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.3
Fixes
- Fix a regression that caused self video to not render if meeting was joined with camera disabled
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.2
Fixes
- Fix unreliable grid behavior with improved refresh logic
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.5.0
Features
- Add
RtkSelfEventListener#onAudioDeviceChangedmethod that is invoked when the current audio route is updated
Fixes
- iOS no longer ignores audio device selection during initial join
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.4.1
Fixes
- Prefer speakerphone over earpiece as the default audio output
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.4.0
Breaking changes
- Update
RtkSelfEventListener#onAudioDevicesUpdatedmethod to provide the list of available devices
Fixes
- Fix not being able to route audio to Bluetooth devices
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.4
Fixes
- Fix a rare crash during meeting joins in poor network scenarios
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.3
Fixes
- Pinned peers did not get removed from the stage when kicked
- Media consumers are now created in parallel, which significantly improves the speed of when users will start seeing other people's audio/video after joining a meeting.
- "Ghost"/Invalid peers that would sometimes show up in long-running meetings are now fully gone
- Fixed an issue In webinar meetings where the SDK would fail to produce media after being removed from the stage once
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.2
Enhancements
- Fix microphone not working when joining the stage in a webinar
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.1
Enhancements
- Fix a potential crash in poor network scenarios
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.3.0
Features
- Add
RtkSelfParticipant#canJoinStageand
RtkSelfParticipant#canRequestToJoinStageAPIs
Fixes
- Viewer unable to join stage in a Livestream
- User unable to see existing pinned participant after joining meeting
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.2.0
Breaking changes
- Rename
RtkLivestreamData.roomNameto
RtkLivestreamData.meetingIdto match existing API convention
- Remove obsolete
WaitingRoomPermissionsabstraction — all the relevant functionality here is available through
HostPermissions
- VideoDevice gained a
cameraType: CameraTypeparameter
VideoDeviceType#displayNameis now deprecated, and it's recommended to call
VideoDevice#toStringinstead to get user-facing names for individual
VideoDeviceinstances
- Existing APIs related to middlewares were removed and replaced with equivalent counterparts from WebRTC:
RtkSelfParticipant#addVideoMiddleware,
RtkSelfParticipant#getVideoMiddlewaresand
RtkSelfParticipant#removeVideoMiddlewarehave been removed. We do not support middlewares on iOS so these APIs were no-op and were incorrectly exposed.
Features
- Reimplement middlewares using WebRTC-native primitives to resolve intermittent crashes and other issues.
VideoDevicenow properly labels multiple cameras based on their camera characteristics such as wide-angle and telephoto.
Fixes
- Fix screen share failing to start
- Silence log spam from our callstats library
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.1.0
Features
- Active speakers support
Enhancements
- Meeting initialization (
meeting.init()) is now ~60% faster
- Switched to an updated and RTK namespaced WebRTC
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.0.1
Breaking changes
- Renamed RtkMessageType to ChatMessageType
Fixes
- Silence logspam from audio activity reporter
- Improve speed of joining calls
- Automatically trim invalid spaces and newlines from auth tokens
RealtimeKit iOS Core 1.0.0
Breaking changes
- Remove deprecated
channelIdfield from
TextMessage
- Move listener types to their respective feature package
- Move public listeners to their respective feature packages
- rename plugin add-remove listener methods for RtkPluginsEventListener
- Move chat extensions to the
chatpackage
- Move
RtkParticipantto the root package
- Move
RtkMeetingParticipantto the root package
- Move
RtkPluginFileto the plugins package
- Move middlewares to their own package
- Move
VideoScaleTypeto top level
mediapackage
- Drop
Rtkprefix from audio and video device types
- Move device types to the top level
mediapackage
- Drop
Rtkprefix from polls types
- Replace all LiveStream references with Livestream
- Move
RtkMeetingParticipantto root package
- Strip
Rtkprefix from
RtkRecordingState
- Strip
Rtkprefix from chat message types
- Remove deprecated RtkLivestream#roomName field
- Move
RtkMediaPermissionto media package and rename to
MediaPermission
- Redistribute
featpackage members
- Move
StageStatusclass to stage package
- Rename all event listeners to be of the singular
*EventListenerform
RealtimeKit iOS Core 0.2.1
Fixes
- Internal fixes to release pipeline
RealtimeKit iOS Core 0.2.0
Fixes
- Add audio activity detection for active speaker signaling
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-