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RtkParticipantVideoIndicator

A video indicator that shows a participant's camera status.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activateparticipant: RtkMeetingParticipantBind the indicator to a participant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkParticipantVideoIndicator
    android:id="@+id/video_indicator"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val videoIndicator = findViewById<RtkParticipantVideoIndicator>(R.id.video_indicator)
videoIndicator.activate(participant)