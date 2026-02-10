 Skip to content
rtk-grid

The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-The aspect ratio of each participant
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config object
gapnumber-Gap between participants
gridSizeGridSize-Grid size
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
layoutGridLayout-Grid Layout
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
overridesany-@deprecated
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-grid></rtk-grid>

With Properties

<rtk-grid
 aspectRatio="example"
 gridSize="md">
</rtk-grid>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-grid");


  el.gap= 42;
</script>