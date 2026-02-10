rtk-grid
The main grid component which abstracts all the grid handling logic and renders it for you.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
aspectRatio
string
|✅
|-
|The aspect ratio of each participant
config
UIConfig
|❌
createDefaultConfig()
|Config object
gap
number
|✅
|-
|Gap between participants
gridSize
GridSize
|✅
|-
|Grid size
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
layout
GridLayout
|✅
|-
|Grid Layout
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
overrides
any
|✅
|-
|@deprecated
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
states
States
|✅
|-
|States
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language