The meetings polls object can be accessed using meeting.polls . It provides methods to create polls, vote, and more.

JavaScript console . log ( "Polls object:" , meeting . polls ) ;

The meeting.polls.items property returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type Poll .

JavaScript console . log ( "All polls:" , meeting . polls . items ) ;

Poll Type

The Poll type is defined as follows: