Polls
This guide explains how to create, vote on, and interact with polls in a meeting using Cloudflare RealtimeKit.
The meetings polls object can be accessed using
meeting.polls. It provides methods to create polls, vote, and more.
The
meeting.polls.items property returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type
Poll.
The
Poll type is defined as follows:
The meetings polls object can be accessed using
meeting.polls. It provides methods to create polls, vote, and more.
The
meeting.polls.items property returns an array of all polls created in a meeting, where each element is an object of type
Poll.
The
Poll type is defined as follows:
A new poll can be created using the
create method from the
meeting.polls object. The
meeting.polls.create() method accepts the following parameters:
question(string) - The poll question
options(string[]) - Array of poll options
anonymous(boolean) - Whether votes are anonymous
hideVotes(boolean, optional) - Whether to hide vote counts
The following snippet creates a poll where votes are anonymous:
A new poll can be created using the
create method from the
meeting.polls object. The
meeting.polls.create() method accepts the following parameters:
question(string) - The poll question
options(string[]) - Array of poll options
anonymous(boolean) - Whether votes are anonymous
hideVotes(boolean, optional) - Whether to hide vote counts
The following snippet creates a poll where votes are anonymous:
The
meeting.polls.vote() method can be used to register a vote on a poll. It accepts the following parameters:
pollId(string) - The ID of the poll
optionIndex(number) - The index of the selected option
The following snippet votes for the first option on the first poll created in the meeting:
The
meeting.polls.vote() method can be used to register a vote on a poll. It accepts the following parameters:
pollId(string) - The ID of the poll
optionIndex(number) - The index of the selected option
The following snippet votes for the first option on the first poll created in the meeting:
The total votes on a poll can be accessed in the following manner:
votes is an array of participant IDs (
meeting.participant.id).
The total votes on a poll option can be accessed in the following manner:
options returns an array of objects, where each object is of type
PollOption.
An event is fired each time
meeting.polls.items is updated or created. You can listen for this to get the updated list of polls. The response object contains the following properties:
polls- List of all polls
newPoll- A boolean variable which is
truewhen a new poll has been created
The total votes on a poll can be accessed in the following manner:
votes is an array of participant IDs (
meeting.participant.id).
The total votes on a poll option can be accessed in the following manner:
options returns an array of objects, where each object is of type
PollOption.
An event is fired each time
meeting.polls.items is updated or created. You can listen for this to get the updated list of polls. The response object contains the following properties:
polls- List of all polls
newPoll- A boolean variable which is
truewhen a new poll has been created
Alternatively, you can use React hooks to listen for poll updates:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-