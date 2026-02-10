A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description config UIConfig ❌ createDefaultConfig() Config defaultSection RtkSidebarSection ✅ - Default section enabledSections RtkSidebarTab[] ✅ - Enabled sections in sidebar iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object size Size ✅ - Size states States ✅ - States object t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language view RtkSidebarView ✅ - View type

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html --> < rtk-sidebar ></ rtk-sidebar >

With Properties