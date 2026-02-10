 Skip to content
A component which handles the sidebar and you can customize which sections you want, and which section you want as the default.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config
defaultSectionRtkSidebarSection-Default section
enabledSectionsRtkSidebarTab[]-Enabled sections in sidebar
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewRtkSidebarView-View type

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-sidebar></rtk-sidebar>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-sidebar
 [defaultSection]="rtksidebarsection"
 [enabledSections]="[]"
 [meeting]="meeting">
</rtk-sidebar>