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RtkLeaveDialog

A dialog that presents leave and end meeting options. Displays different options based on host permissions.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance
onClick((RtkLeaveDialogAlertButtonType) -> Void)?nilClosure called when the user selects a dialog option

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
show(on:)VoidPresents the leave dialog on the specified view controller

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let leaveDialog = RtkLeaveDialog(meeting: rtkClient)
leaveDialog.show(on: self)

With selection handler

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let leaveDialog = RtkLeaveDialog(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    onClick: { buttonType in
        switch buttonType {
        case .leaveMeeting:
            print("Leaving meeting")
        case .endMeeting:
            print("Ending meeting for all")
        default:
            break
        }
    }
)
leaveDialog.show(on: self)