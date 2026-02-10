RtkParticipant
A participant entry component used inside
rtk-participants which shows data like:
name, picture and media device status.
You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
config
UIConfig1
|❌
createDefaultConfig()
|Config object
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
participant
Peer
|✅
|-
|Participant object
states
States1
|✅
|-
|States
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
view
ParticipantViewMode
|✅
|-
|Show participant summary