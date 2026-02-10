 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RtkParticipant

A participant entry component used inside rtk-participants which shows data like: name, picture and media device status. You can perform privileged actions on the participant too.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfig1createDefaultConfig()Config object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantPeer-Participant object
statesStates1-States
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewParticipantViewMode-Show participant summary

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkParticipant } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkParticipant />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkParticipant } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkParticipant
      meeting={meeting}
      participant={participant}
      view={participantviewmode}
    />
  );
}