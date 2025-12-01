Disable Upload to RealtimeKit Bucket

Once the recording is complete, by default, RealtimeKit uploads all recordings to RealtimeKit's AWS S3 bucket. Additionally, a presigned URL is generated with a 7-day expiry. The recording can be accessed using the downloadUrl associated with each recording.

However, RealtimeKit provides users with the flexibility to choose whether or not to upload their recordings to RealtimeKit's S3 bucket. If you wish to disable uploads to RealtimeKit's bucket, you can set the realtimekit_bucket_config parameter to false in the Start Recording API.

For example:

{ " realtimekit_bucket_config " : { " enabled " : false } }