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RtkJoinLivestreamButton

A button for joining or leaving the livestream stage.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the button to the meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkJoinLivestreamButton
    android:id="@+id/rtk_join_livestream"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val joinLivestreamButton = findViewById<RtkJoinLivestreamButton>(R.id.rtk_join_livestream)
joinLivestreamButton.activate(meeting)