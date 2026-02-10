rtk-sidebar-ui
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
currentTab
string
|✅
|-
|Default tab to open
focusCloseButton
boolean
|✅
|-
|Option to focus close button when opened
hideCloseAction
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hide Close Action
hideHeader
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hide Main Header
iconPack
{ people: string; people_checked: string; chat: string; poll: string; participants: string; rocket: string; call_end: string; share: string; mic_on: string; mic_off: string; video_on: string; video_off: string; share_screen_start: string; share_screen_stop: string; share_screen_person: string; clock: string; dismiss: string; send: string; search: string; more_vertical: string; chevron_down: string; chevron_up: string; chevron_left: string; chevron_right: string; settings: string; wifi: string; speaker: string; speaker_off: string; download: string; full_screen_maximize: string; full_screen_minimize: string; copy: string; attach: string; image: string; emoji_multiple: string; image_off: string; disconnected: string; wand: string; recording: string; subtract: string; stop_recording: string; warning: string; pin: string; pin_off: string; spinner: string; breakout_rooms: string; add: string; shuffle: string; edit: string; delete: string; back: string; save: string; web: string; checkmark: string; spotlight: string; join_stage: string; leave_stage: string; pip_off: string; pip_on: string; signal_1: string; signal_2: string; signal_3: string; signal_4: string; signal_5: string; start_livestream: string; stop_livestream: string; viewers: string; debug: string; info: string; devices: string; horizontal_dots: string; ai_sparkle: string; meeting_ai: string; captionsOn: string; captionsOff: string; play: string; pause: string; fastForward: string; minimize: string; maximize: string; }
|✅
|-
|Icon Pack
t
RtkI18n1
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
tabs
RtkSidebarTab1[]
|✅
|-
|Tabs
view
RtkSidebarView1
|✅
|-
|View