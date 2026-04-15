RtkJoinButton
A button that performs the room join operation. Displays "Join" by default and changes to "Joining..." during the join process. Automatically disables after a successful join.
|Method
|Parameters
|Description
activate
meeting: RealtimeKitClient, localUserNameField: EditText?
|Bind the button to the meeting state. Pass an optional
EditText reference to validate the display name before joining — if the user has
canEditDisplayName permission and the field is blank, the button shows a "Please enter name" toast and blocks the join.