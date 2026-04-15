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RtkJoinButton

A button that performs the room join operation. Displays "Join" by default and changes to "Joining..." during the join process. Automatically disables after a successful join.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClient, localUserNameField: EditText?Bind the button to the meeting state. Pass an optional EditText reference to validate the display name before joining — if the user has canEditDisplayName permission and the field is blank, the button shows a "Please enter name" toast and blocks the join.

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkJoinButton
    android:id="@+id/rtk_join_button"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="48dp"
    app:rtk_btn_variant="primary" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val joinButton = findViewById<RtkJoinButton>(R.id.rtk_join_button)
val nameField = findViewById<EditText>(R.id.name_field)
joinButton.activate(meeting, nameField)