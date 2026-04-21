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RtkActiveTabSelectorView

A horizontally scrollable tab selector for switching between plugins and screen shares.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
buttons[RtkPluginScreenShareTabButton]--The array of tab buttons in the selector

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
scrollToVisible(button:)VoidScrolls the tab selector to make the specified button visible
setAndDisplayButtons(_:)VoidSets and displays the provided array of tab buttons

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let tabSelector = RtkActiveTabSelectorView()
let buttons = [
    RtkPluginScreenShareTabButton(image: nil, title: "Screen Share"),
    RtkPluginScreenShareTabButton(image: nil, title: "Whiteboard")
]
tabSelector.setAndDisplayButtons(buttons)
view.addSubview(tabSelector)