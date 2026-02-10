RTKParticipantMap
This is a map of participants, indexed by
participant.id (a participant's peer ID).
This map emits an event whenever a participant present in the map emits an event.
For example, when a participant is added to this map, a
participantJoined event is
emitted from the map. When a participant object emits an event
videoUpdate, the map
re-emits that event (provided the participant is present in the map).
- RTKParticipantMap
|Param
|Type
|logger
Logger
|[options]
MapEvents
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Default
|participant
T
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Default
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
|[removeListeners]
boolean
false
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Default
|participantId
string
|[emitEvent]
boolean
true
|[removeListeners]
boolean
false