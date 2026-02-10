 Skip to content
rtk-screenshare-view

A component which plays a participant's screenshared video. It also allows for placement of other components similar to rtk-participant-tile. This component will not render anything if the participant hasn't start screensharing.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
hideFullScreenButtonboolean-Hide full screen button
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
nameTagPosition| 'bottom-left' | 'bottom-right' | 'bottom-center' | 'top-left' | 'top-right' | 'top-center'-Position of name tag
participantPeer-Participant object
sizeSize-Size
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
variant'solid' | 'gradient'-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-screenshare-view></rtk-screenshare-view>

With Properties

<rtk-screenshare-view>
</rtk-screenshare-view>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-screenshare-view");


  el.hideFullScreenButton= true;
  el.meeting= meeting
</script>