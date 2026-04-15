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RtkLeaveButton

A button which toggles visibility of the leave confirmation dialog.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the button to the meeting state

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.controlbarbuttons.RtkLeaveButton
    android:id="@+id/rtk_leave_button"
    android:layout_width="48dp"
    android:layout_height="48dp" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val leaveButton = findViewById<RtkLeaveButton>(R.id.rtk_leave_button)
leaveButton.activate(meeting)