RtkControlbarButton

A skeleton component used for composing custom controlbar buttons.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
brandIconboolean-Whether icon requires brand color
disabledboolean-Whether button is disabled
iconstring-Icon
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
isLoadingboolean-Loading state Ignores current icon and shows a spinner if true
labelstring-Label of button
showWarningboolean-Whether to show warning icon
sizeSize-Size
variantControlBarVariant1-Variant

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkControlbarButton } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkControlbarButton />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkControlbarButton } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkControlbarButton
      brandIcon={true}
      disabled={true}
      icon="example"
    />
  );
}