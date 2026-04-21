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MeetingViewController

The main meeting screen view controller. Displays the participant grid, plugins, screen share, header, and control bar.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance for the active meeting
completion@escaping () -> Void-Closure called when the meeting ends

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
dataSourceMeetingViewControllerDataSource?nilData source for providing custom topbar, middle view, and bottom bar

MeetingViewControllerDataSource protocol

Implement this protocol to provide custom UI sections within the meeting screen.

MethodReturn TypeDescription
getTopbar(viewController:)RtkMeetingHeaderView?Returns a custom header view for the meeting screen
getMiddleView(viewController:)UIView?Returns a custom middle view between the header and control bar
getBottomTabbar(viewController:)RtkMeetingControlBar?Returns a custom control bar for the meeting screen

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let meetingVC = MeetingViewController(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    completion: {
        self.dismiss(animated: true)
    }
)
meetingVC.modalPresentationStyle = .fullScreen
self.present(meetingVC, animated: true)

With custom data source

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


class CustomDataSource: MeetingViewControllerDataSource {
    func getTopbar(viewController: MeetingViewController) -> RtkMeetingHeaderView? {
        return RtkMeetingHeaderView(meeting: rtkClient)
    }


    func getMiddleView(viewController: MeetingViewController) -> UIView? {
        return nil
    }


    func getBottomTabbar(viewController: MeetingViewController) -> RtkMeetingControlBar? {
        return nil
    }
}


let meetingVC = MeetingViewController(
    meeting: rtkClient,
    completion: {
        self.dismiss(animated: true)
    }
)
meetingVC.dataSource = CustomDataSource()
self.present(meetingVC, animated: true)