RtkDialog
A modal dialog overlay component with optional close button.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
children
ReactNode
|✅
|-
|Dialog content
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
onRtkDialogClose
any
|✅
|-
|Callback when dialog is closed
config
UIConfig
|❌
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
hideCloseButton
boolean
|❌
false
|Hide the close button
open
boolean
|❌
|-
|Whether the dialog is visible
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
|-
|Size variant
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function