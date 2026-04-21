 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkDialog

A modal dialog overlay component with optional close button.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
childrenReactNode-Dialog content
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
onRtkDialogCloseany-Callback when dialog is closed
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
hideCloseButtonbooleanfalseHide the close button
openboolean-Whether the dialog is visible
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'-Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkDialog } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkDialog meeting={meeting} onRtkDialogClose={() => setOpen(false)}>
      <Text>Dialog content</Text>
    </RtkDialog>
  );
}

With Properties

import { RtkDialog } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkDialog
      meeting={meeting}
      open={isOpen}
      onRtkDialogClose={() => setOpen(false)}
      hideCloseButton={false}
      size="md"
    >
      <Text>Dialog content</Text>
    </RtkDialog>
  );
}