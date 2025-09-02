Note WebSocket adapter is in beta. The API may change.

Stream audio between WebRTC tracks and WebSocket endpoints. Supports ingesting audio from WebSocket sources and sending WebRTC audio to WebSocket consumers.

What you can build

AI services with WebSocket APIs for audio processing

Custom audio processing pipelines

Legacy system bridges

Server-side audio generation and consumption

How it works

Ingest (WebSocket → WebRTC)

Stream (WebRTC → WebSocket) Create WebRTC tracks from external audio Ingest audio from external sources via WebSocket to create WebRTC tracks for distribution. graph LR A[External System] -->|Audio Data| B[WebSocket Endpoint] B -->|Adapter| C[Realtime SFU] C -->|New Session| D[WebRTC Track] D -->|WebRTC| E[WebRTC Clients] Use cases: AI text-to-speech generation streaming into WebRTC

Audio from backend services or databases

Live audio feeds from external systems Key characteristics: Creates a new session ID automatically

Uses buffer mode for chunked audio transmission

mode for chunked audio transmission Maximum 32 KB per WebSocket message Stream WebRTC audio to external systems Stream audio from existing WebRTC tracks to external systems via WebSocket for processing or storage. graph LR A[WebRTC Source] -->|WebRTC| B[Realtime SFU Session] B -->|Adapter| C[WebSocket Endpoint] C -->|Audio Data| D[External System] Use cases: Real-time speech-to-text transcription

Audio recording and archival

Live audio processing pipelines Key characteristics: Requires existing session ID with track

Sends individual audio frames as they are produced

Each frame includes timestamp and sequence number

API reference

Create adapter

POST /v1/apps/{appId}/adapters/websocket/new

Ingest

Stream Request body { " tracks " : [ { " location " : "local" , " trackName " : "string" , " endpoint " : "wss://..." , " inputCodec " : "pcm" , " mode " : "buffer" } ] } Parameters Parameter Type Description location string Required. Must be "local" for ingesting audio trackName string Required. Name for the new WebRTC track to create endpoint string Required. WebSocket URL to receive audio from inputCodec string Required. Codec of incoming audio. Currently only "pcm" mode string Required. Must be "buffer" for local mode Response { " tracks " : [ { " trackName " : "string" , " adapterId " : "string" , " sessionId " : "string" , // New session ID generated " endpoint " : "string" // Echo of the requested endpoint } ] } Important A new session ID is automatically generated.

The sessionId field in the request is ignored if provided.

field in the request is ignored if provided. Send audio in chunks up to 32 KB per WebSocket message. Request body { " tracks " : [ { " location " : "remote" , " sessionId " : "string" , " trackName " : "string" , " endpoint " : "wss://..." , " outputCodec " : "pcm" } ] } Parameters Parameter Type Description location string Required. Must be "remote" for streaming audio out sessionId string Required. Existing session ID containing the track trackName string Required. Name of the existing track to stream endpoint string Required. WebSocket URL to send audio to outputCodec string Required. Codec for outgoing audio. Currently only "pcm" Response { " tracks " : [ { " trackName " : "string" , " adapterId " : "string" , " sessionId " : "string" , // Same as request sessionId " endpoint " : "string" // Echo of the requested endpoint } ] } Important Requires an existing session with the specified track.

Frames are sent individually with timestamp and sequence number.

Each frame is a separate WebSocket message.

No mode parameter; frames are sent as produced.

Close adapter

POST /v1/apps/{appId}/adapters/websocket/close

Request body

{ " tracks " : [ { " adapterId " : "string" } ] }

Audio format

WebRTC tracks

Codec : Opus

: Opus Sample rate : 48 kHz

: 48 kHz Channels: Stereo

WebSocket binary format

Audio uses Protocol Buffers and PCM payloads:

16-bit signed little-endian PCM

48 kHz sample rate

Stereo (left/right interleaved)

message Packet { uint32 sequenceNumber = 1 ; // Used in Stream mode only uint32 timestamp = 2 ; // Used in Stream mode only bytes payload = 5 ; // Audio data }

Ingest mode (buffer): Only the payload field is used, containing chunks of audio data.

Stream mode: All fields are populated:

sequenceNumber : Incremental packet counter

: Incremental packet counter timestamp : Timestamp for synchronization

: Timestamp for synchronization payload : Individual audio frame data

Connection protocol

Connects to your WebSocket endpoint:

WebSocket upgrade handshake Secure connection for wss:// URLs Audio streaming begins

Message format

Buffer mode (ingest)

Binary messages : PCM audio data in chunks

: PCM audio data in chunks Maximum message size : 32 KB per WebSocket message

: 32 KB per WebSocket message Important : Account for serialization overhead when chunking audio buffers

: Account for serialization overhead when chunking audio buffers Send audio in small, frequent chunks rather than large batches

Stream mode (egress)

Binary messages : Individual audio frames with metadata

: Individual audio frames with metadata Each frame includes: Timestamp information Sequence number PCM audio frame data

Frames are sent individually as they arrive from the WebRTC track

Connection lifecycle

Connects to the WebSocket endpoint Audio streaming begins Connection closes when closed or on error

Pricing

Currently in beta and free to use.

Once generally available, billing will follow standard Cloudflare Realtime pricing at $0.05 per GB egress. Only traffic originating from Cloudflare towards WebSocket endpoints incurs charges. Traffic ingested from WebSocket endpoints into Cloudflare incurs no charge.

Usage counts towards your Cloudflare Realtime free tier of 1,000 GB.

Best practices

Connection management

Closing an already-closed instance returns success

Close when sessions end

Implement reconnection logic for network failures

Performance

Deploy WebSocket endpoints close to Cloudflare edge

Use appropriate buffer sizes

Monitor connection quality

Security

Secure WebSocket endpoints with authentication

Use wss:// for production

for production Implement rate limiting

Limitations

WebSocket payloads : PCM only (16-bit, 48 kHz, stereo)

: PCM only (16-bit, 48 kHz, stereo) Beta status : API may change in future releases

: API may change in future releases Audio only : Video streaming not yet supported

: Video streaming not yet supported Unidirectional flow: Each instance handles one direction

Error handling

Error Code Description 400 Invalid request parameters 404 Session or track not found 503 Adapter not found (for close operations)

Reference implementation

See Cloudflare Realtime Examples ↗.

Migration from custom bridges

Replace custom signaling with adapter API calls Update WebSocket endpoints to handle PCM format Implement adapter lifecycle management Remove custom STUN/TURN configuration

FAQ

Q: Can I use the same adapter for bidirectional audio? A: No, each instance is unidirectional. Create separate adapters for send and receive.

Q: What happens if the WebSocket connection drops? A: The adapter closes and must be recreated. Implement reconnection logic in your app.

Q: Is there a limit on concurrent adapters? A: Limits follow standard Cloudflare Realtime quotas. Contact support for specific requirements.

Q: Can I change the audio format after creating an adapter? A: No, audio format is fixed at creation time. Create a new adapter for different formats.