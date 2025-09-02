WebSocket adapter
Stream audio between WebRTC tracks and WebSocket endpoints. Supports ingesting audio from WebSocket sources and sending WebRTC audio to WebSocket consumers.
- AI services with WebSocket APIs for audio processing
- Custom audio processing pipelines
- Legacy system bridges
- Server-side audio generation and consumption
Ingest audio from external sources via WebSocket to create WebRTC tracks for distribution.
graph LR A[External System] -->|Audio Data| B[WebSocket Endpoint] B -->|Adapter| C[Realtime SFU] C -->|New Session| D[WebRTC Track] D -->|WebRTC| E[WebRTC Clients]
Use cases:
- AI text-to-speech generation streaming into WebRTC
- Audio from backend services or databases
- Live audio feeds from external systems
Key characteristics:
- Creates a new session ID automatically
- Uses
buffermode for chunked audio transmission
- Maximum 32 KB per WebSocket message
Stream audio from existing WebRTC tracks to external systems via WebSocket for processing or storage.
graph LR A[WebRTC Source] -->|WebRTC| B[Realtime SFU Session] B -->|Adapter| C[WebSocket Endpoint] C -->|Audio Data| D[External System]
Use cases:
- Real-time speech-to-text transcription
- Audio recording and archival
- Live audio processing pipelines
Key characteristics:
- Requires existing session ID with track
- Sends individual audio frames as they are produced
- Each frame includes timestamp and sequence number
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
location
|string
|Required. Must be
"local" for ingesting audio
trackName
|string
|Required. Name for the new WebRTC track to create
endpoint
|string
|Required. WebSocket URL to receive audio from
inputCodec
|string
|Required. Codec of incoming audio. Currently only
"pcm"
mode
|string
|Required. Must be
"buffer" for local mode
|Parameter
|Type
|Description
location
|string
|Required. Must be
"remote" for streaming audio out
sessionId
|string
|Required. Existing session ID containing the track
trackName
|string
|Required. Name of the existing track to stream
endpoint
|string
|Required. WebSocket URL to send audio to
outputCodec
|string
|Required. Codec for outgoing audio. Currently only
"pcm"
- Codec: Opus
- Sample rate: 48 kHz
- Channels: Stereo
Audio uses Protocol Buffers and PCM payloads:
- 16-bit signed little-endian PCM
- 48 kHz sample rate
- Stereo (left/right interleaved)
Ingest mode (buffer): Only the
payload field is used, containing chunks of audio data.
Stream mode: All fields are populated:
sequenceNumber: Incremental packet counter
timestamp: Timestamp for synchronization
payload: Individual audio frame data
Connects to your WebSocket endpoint:
- WebSocket upgrade handshake
- Secure connection for
wss://URLs
- Audio streaming begins
- Binary messages: PCM audio data in chunks
- Maximum message size: 32 KB per WebSocket message
- Important: Account for serialization overhead when chunking audio buffers
- Send audio in small, frequent chunks rather than large batches
- Binary messages: Individual audio frames with metadata
- Each frame includes:
- Timestamp information
- Sequence number
- PCM audio frame data
- Frames are sent individually as they arrive from the WebRTC track
- Connects to the WebSocket endpoint
- Audio streaming begins
- Connection closes when closed or on error
Currently in beta and free to use.
Once generally available, billing will follow standard Cloudflare Realtime pricing at $0.05 per GB egress. Only traffic originating from Cloudflare towards WebSocket endpoints incurs charges. Traffic ingested from WebSocket endpoints into Cloudflare incurs no charge.
Usage counts towards your Cloudflare Realtime free tier of 1,000 GB.
- Closing an already-closed instance returns success
- Close when sessions end
- Implement reconnection logic for network failures
- Deploy WebSocket endpoints close to Cloudflare edge
- Use appropriate buffer sizes
- Monitor connection quality
- Secure WebSocket endpoints with authentication
- Use
wss://for production
- Implement rate limiting
- WebSocket payloads: PCM only (16-bit, 48 kHz, stereo)
- Beta status: API may change in future releases
- Audio only: Video streaming not yet supported
- Unidirectional flow: Each instance handles one direction
|Error Code
|Description
400
|Invalid request parameters
404
|Session or track not found
503
|Adapter not found (for close operations)
See Cloudflare Realtime Examples ↗.
- Replace custom signaling with adapter API calls
- Update WebSocket endpoints to handle PCM format
- Implement adapter lifecycle management
- Remove custom STUN/TURN configuration
Q: Can I use the same adapter for bidirectional audio? A: No, each instance is unidirectional. Create separate adapters for send and receive.
Q: What happens if the WebSocket connection drops? A: The adapter closes and must be recreated. Implement reconnection logic in your app.
Q: Is there a limit on concurrent adapters? A: Limits follow standard Cloudflare Realtime quotas. Contact support for specific requirements.
Q: Can I change the audio format after creating an adapter? A: No, audio format is fixed at creation time. Create a new adapter for different formats.
