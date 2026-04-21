RtkSidebar
Full-screen sidebar modal with tabbed navigation for chat, participants, polls, and plugins panels.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
config
UIConfig
|❌
defaultConfig
|UI configuration object
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Size variant
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object
defaultSection
'chat' | 'none' | 'participants' | 'plugins' | 'polls'
|❌
'chat'
|Default active tab
enabledSections
SidebarSection[]
|❌
['chat', 'polls', 'participants', 'plugins']
|Which sidebar sections to display
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function