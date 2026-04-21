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RtkSidebar

Full-screen sidebar modal with tabbed navigation for chat, participants, polls, and plugins panels.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
configUIConfigdefaultConfigUI configuration object
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size variant
statesStates-UI state object
defaultSection'chat' | 'none' | 'participants' | 'plugins' | 'polls''chat'Default active tab
enabledSectionsSidebarSection[]['chat', 'polls', 'participants', 'plugins']Which sidebar sections to display
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkSidebar } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkSidebar meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkSidebar } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkSidebar
      meeting={meeting}
      defaultSection="chat"
      enabledSections={["chat", "participants", "polls"]}
      size="md"
    />
  );
}