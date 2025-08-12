Build real-time serverless video, audio and data applications.

Cloudflare Realtime SFU is infrastructure for real-time audio/video/data applications. It allows you to build real-time apps without worrying about scaling or regions. It can act as a selective forwarding unit (WebRTC SFU), as a fanout delivery system for broadcasting (WebRTC CDN) or anything in between.

Cloudflare Realtime SFU runs on Cloudflare's global cloud network ↗ in hundreds of cities worldwide.

Get started

Realtime dashboard

Orange Meets demo app