Realtime SFU
Build real-time serverless video, audio and data applications.
Cloudflare Realtime SFU is infrastructure for real-time audio/video/data applications. It allows you to build real-time apps without worrying about scaling or regions. It can act as a selective forwarding unit (WebRTC SFU), as a fanout delivery system for broadcasting (WebRTC CDN) or anything in between.
Cloudflare Realtime SFU runs on Cloudflare's global cloud network ↗ in hundreds of cities worldwide.
Get started
Realtime dashboard
Orange Meets demo app
