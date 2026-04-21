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RtkAvatarView

A circular avatar view that displays a participant's profile image or name initials as a fallback.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantRtkMeetingParticipant-The participant whose avatar to display

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
set(participant:)VoidUpdates the avatar to display a different participant
refresh()VoidRefreshes the avatar image or initials
setInitialName(font:)VoidSets the font used for rendering name initials

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let avatarView = RtkAvatarView(participant: participant)
view.addSubview(avatarView)

Update participant

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let avatarView = RtkAvatarView(participant: participant)
view.addSubview(avatarView)


// Update to a different participant
avatarView.set(participant: newParticipant)
avatarView.refresh()