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RtkClockView

A clock component which shows the elapsed time of a meeting.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the clock to the meeting state
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkClockView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_clock_view"
    android:layout_width="wrap_content"
    android:layout_height="wrap_content" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val clockView = findViewById<RtkClockView>(R.id.rtk_clock_view)
clockView.activate(meeting)