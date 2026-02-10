This module represents a single global store. The store can be accessed from the meeting.stores module.

Returns: An instance of RTKStore.

Example

JavaScript const handRaiseRTKStore = meeting . stores . stores . get ( 'handRaise' ) ;

Kind: Exported class



new module.exports(args)

Param Type args Object args.name string args.socketHandler PluginSocketHandler args.meetingId string

Sets a value in the store.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: Promise.<void> - A promise.

Param Type Default Description key string Unique identifier used to store value. value any Data to be set. [sync] boolean true Whether to sync change to remote store. [emit] boolean false Whether to emit to local subscribers.

Sets multiple values in the store.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: Promise.<void> - A promise.

Param Type data Array.<{key: string, payload: any}>

Updates an already existing value in the store. If the value stored is ['a', 'b'] , the operation store.update(key, ['c']) will modify the value to ['a','b','c'] .

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: Promise.<void> - A promise.

Param Type Default Description key string Unique identifier used to store value. value any Data to be updated. [sync] boolean true Whether to sync change to remote store.

Deletes a key value pair form the store.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: Promise.<void> - A promise.

Param Type Default Description key string Unique identifier used to store value. [sync] boolean true Whether to sync change to remote store. [emit] boolean false Whether to emit to local subscribers.

Deletes multiple values from the store.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: Promise.<void> - A promise.

Param Type data Array.<{key: string}>

module.exports.get(key) ⇒ any

Returns value for the given key.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: any - Value for the given key.

Param Type Description key string Unique identifier used to store value.

module.exports.getAll() ⇒ RTKStoreData

Returns the entire store.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: RTKStoreData - An instance of RTKStoreData.



Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type num number period number

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Param Type num number period number

Listens for data change on a store key.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: void - void

Param Type Description key string Unique identifier used to store value. cb function The callback function that gets executed when data is modified.

Removes all listeners for a key on the store.

Kind: instance method of module.exports

Returns: void - void

Param Type Description key string Unique identifier used to store value. [cb] function Callback to be removed.

Kind: instance method of module.exports