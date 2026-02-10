RTKStore
This module represents a single global store.
The store can be accessed from the
meeting.stores module.
Returns: An instance of RTKStore.
Example
- RTKStore ⇒
- module.exports ⏏
- new module.exports(args)
- .set(key, value, [sync], [emit]) ⇒
Promise.<void>
- .bulkSet(data) ⇒
Promise.<void>
- .update(key, value, [sync]) ⇒
Promise.<void>
- .delete(key, [sync], [emit]) ⇒
Promise.<void>
- .bulkDelete(data) ⇒
Promise.<void>
- .get(key) ⇒
any
- .getAll() ⇒
RTKStoreData
- .updateRateLimits(num, period)
- .updateBulkRateLimits(num, period)
- .subscribe(key, cb) ⇒
void
- .unsubscribe(key, [cb]) ⇒
void
- .populate(data)
- module.exports ⏏
|Param
|Type
|args
Object
|args.name
string
|args.socketHandler
PluginSocketHandler
|args.meetingId
string
Sets a value in the store.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
Promise.<void> - A promise.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
|value
any
|Data to be set.
|[sync]
boolean
true
|Whether to sync change to remote store.
|[emit]
boolean
false
|Whether to emit to local subscribers.
Sets multiple values in the store.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
Promise.<void> - A promise.
|Param
|Type
|data
Array.<{key: string, payload: any}>
Updates an already existing value in the store.
If the value stored is
['a', 'b'], the operation
store.update(key, ['c']) will modify
the value to
['a','b','c'].
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
Promise.<void> - A promise.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
|value
any
|Data to be updated.
|[sync]
boolean
true
|Whether to sync change to remote store.
Deletes a key value pair form the store.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
Promise.<void> - A promise.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|key
string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
|[sync]
boolean
true
|Whether to sync change to remote store.
|[emit]
boolean
false
|Whether to emit to local subscribers.
Deletes multiple values from the store.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
Promise.<void> - A promise.
|Param
|Type
|data
Array.<{key: string}>
Returns value for the given key.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
any - Value for the given key.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
Returns the entire store.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
RTKStoreData - An instance of RTKStoreData.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|num
number
|period
number
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|num
number
|period
number
Listens for data change on a store key.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
void - void
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
|cb
function
|The callback function that gets executed when data is modified.
Removes all listeners for a key on the store.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
Returns:
void - void
|Param
|Type
|Description
|key
string
|Unique identifier used to store value.
|[cb]
function
|Callback to be removed.
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|data
RTKStoreData