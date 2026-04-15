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RtkChatBottomSheet

Fully featured chat screen with image and file upload and auto-scroll.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
showfragmentManager: FragmentManager, tag: String?Display the chat bottom sheet

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Kotlin
val rtkChatBottomSheet = RtkChatBottomSheet()
rtkChatBottomSheet.show(fragmentManager, "CHAT_TAG")