Custom Branding
RealtimeKit's UI Kit provides all the necessary UI components to allow complete customization of all its UI Kit components. You can customize your meeting icons such as chat, clock, leave meeting, mic on and off, and more.
To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate RealtimeKit's Web SDK into your web application.
Install the package using npm, Yarn, or CDN.
To set up UI Kit components and web-core, add the following script tags inside the
<head> tag:
You can also import utilities or any other export from CDN:
- Create a meeting room using the Create Meeting API
- Generate an
authTokenusing the Add Participant API. An
authTokenis a unique token that is used to identify a user in the meeting
- Initialize the RealtimeKit client using
RealtimeKitClient.init({ authToken }). It returns the meeting object
- Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit
The
rtk-meeting component generates the default UI experience.
RealtimeKit's default icon set is available at icons.dyte.io ↗. You can modify and generate your custom icon set from there.
To replace RealtimeKit's default icon set with your own, pass the link to your icon set in the UI component.
The IconPack is an object where:
- Object key - Denotes the name of the icon
- Object value - Stores the SVG string
The default icon pack includes the following icons:
attach
call_end
chat
checkmark
chevron_down
chevron_left
chevron_right
chevron_up
clock
copy
disconnected
dismiss
download
emoji_multiple
full_screen_maximize
full_screen_minimize
image
image_off
join_stage
leave_stage
mic_off
mic_on
more_vertical
participants
people
pin
pin_off
poll
recording
rocket
search
send
settings
share
share_screen_person
share_screen_start
share_screen_stop
speaker
spinner
spotlight
stop_recording
subtract
vertical_scroll
vertical_scroll_disabled
video_off
video_on
wand
warning
wifi
Each icon in your custom icon pack JSON file should be defined as a key-value pair where the key matches one of the icon names above, and the value is the SVG string for that icon.
Explore additional customization options:
- Render Default Meeting UI - Complete meeting experience out of the box
- Build Your Own UI - Create custom meeting interfaces
