Custom Branding

RealtimeKit's UI Kit provides all the necessary UI components to allow complete customization of all its UI Kit components. You can customize your meeting icons such as chat, clock, leave meeting, mic on and off, and more.

Prerequisites

To get started with customizing the icons for your meetings, you need to first integrate RealtimeKit's Web SDK into your web application.

Install the SDK

Install the package using npm, Yarn, or CDN.

Web Components

React To set up UI Kit components and web-core, add the following script tags inside the <head> tag: < head > < script type = "module" > import { defineCustomElements } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui@latest/loader/index.es2017.js" ; defineCustomElements () ; </ script > <!-- Import Web Core via CDN --> < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit@latest/dist/browser.js" ></ script > </ head > You can also import utilities or any other export from CDN: < head > < script type = "module" > import { provideRtkDesignSystem , extendConfig , } from "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/@cloudflare/realtimekit-ui/dist/esm/index.js" ; </ script > </ head > Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/realtimekit-ui @cloudflare/realtimekit

Set up the meeting

Create a meeting room using the Create Meeting API Generate an authToken using the Add Participant API. An authToken is a unique token that is used to identify a user in the meeting Initialize the RealtimeKit client using RealtimeKitClient.init({ authToken }) . It returns the meeting object Pass the meeting object to the UI Kit

Web Components

React The rtk-meeting component generates the default UI experience. < body > < rtk-meeting id = "my-meeting" ></ rtk-meeting > < script > const init = async () => { const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , defaults : { audio : true , video : true , }, } ) ; const meetingEl = document . getElementById ( "my-meeting" ) ; meetingEl . meeting = meeting ; }; init () ; </ script > </ body > import { RealtimeKitProvider , useRealtimeKitClient , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { initMeeting ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , defaults : { audio : true , video : true , }, } ) ; }, []) ; return ( < RealtimeKitProvider value = { meeting }> < RtkMeeting meeting = { meeting } /> </ RealtimeKitProvider > ) ; }

Customize the default icon pack

RealtimeKit's default icon set is available at icons.dyte.io ↗. You can modify and generate your custom icon set from there.

To replace RealtimeKit's default icon set with your own, pass the link to your icon set in the UI component.

Web Components

React < body > < rtk-meeting id = "my-meeting" ></ rtk-meeting > < script > const init = async () => { const meeting = await RealtimeKitClient . init ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , defaults : { audio : true , video : true , }, } ) ; const meetingEl = document . getElementById ( "my-meeting" ) ; meetingEl . meeting = meeting ; // Pass custom icon pack URL meetingEl . iconPackUrl = "https://example.com/my-icon-pack.json" ; }; init () ; </ script > </ body > import { RealtimeKitProvider , useRealtimeKitClient , } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react" ; import { RtkMeeting } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui" ; import { useEffect } from "react" ; function App () { const [ meeting , initMeeting ] = useRealtimeKitClient () ; useEffect ( () => { initMeeting ( { authToken : "<participant_auth_token>" , defaults : { audio : true , video : true , }, } ) ; }, []) ; return ( < RealtimeKitProvider value = { meeting }> < RtkMeeting meeting = { meeting } iconPackUrl = "https://example.com/my-icon-pack.json" /> </ RealtimeKitProvider > ) ; }

IconPack reference

The IconPack is an object where:

Object key - Denotes the name of the icon

- Denotes the name of the icon Object value - Stores the SVG string

Available icons

The default icon pack includes the following icons:

attach

call_end

chat

checkmark

chevron_down

chevron_left

chevron_right

chevron_up

clock

copy

disconnected

dismiss

download

emoji_multiple

full_screen_maximize

full_screen_minimize

image

image_off

join_stage

leave_stage

mic_off

mic_on

more_vertical

participants

people

pin

pin_off

poll

recording

rocket

search

send

settings

share

share_screen_person

share_screen_start

share_screen_stop

speaker

spinner

spotlight

stop_recording

subtract

vertical_scroll

vertical_scroll_disabled

video_off

video_on

wand

warning

wifi

Each icon in your custom icon pack JSON file should be defined as a key-value pair where the key matches one of the icon names above, and the value is the SVG string for that icon.

Next steps

Explore additional customization options: