RTKRecording
The RTKRecording module represents the state of the current recording, and allows to start/stop recordings and check if there's a recording in progress.
Kind: instance property of
RTKRecording
Starts recording the meeting.
Kind: instance method of
RTKRecording
Stops all recording currently in 'RECORDING' state
Kind: instance method of
RTKRecording
Pauses all recording currently in 'RECORDING' state
Kind: instance method of
RTKRecording
Resumes all recording currently in 'PAUSED' state
Kind: instance method of
RTKRecording