The RTKRecording module represents the state of the current recording, and allows to start/stop recordings and check if there's a recording in progress.

Kind: instance property of RTKRecording



Starts recording the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording



Stops all recording currently in 'RECORDING' state

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording



Pauses all recording currently in 'RECORDING' state

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording



Resumes all recording currently in 'PAUSED' state