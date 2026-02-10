 Skip to content
RTKRecording

The RTKRecording module represents the state of the current recording, and allows to start/stop recordings and check if there's a recording in progress.

meeting.recording.telemetry

Kind: instance property of RTKRecording

meeting.recording.start()

Starts recording the meeting.

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording

meeting.recording.stop()

Stops all recording currently in 'RECORDING' state

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording

meeting.recording.pause()

Pauses all recording currently in 'RECORDING' state

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording

meeting.recording.resume()

Resumes all recording currently in 'PAUSED' state

Kind: instance method of RTKRecording