 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkGridView

The main grid component which handles the participant grid layout, pagination, and focus modes.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
activatemeeting: RealtimeKitClientBind the grid to the meeting state
refreshforce: BooleanForce a refresh of the grid layout and participants
enableFocusMode-Enable focus mode, which hides the horizontal peer strip and full-screen toggle to keep attention on the primary speaker or shared content
applyDesignTokensdesignTokens: RtkDesignTokensApply custom design tokens for theming

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.grid.RtkGridView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_grid"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val grid = findViewById<RtkGridView>(R.id.rtk_grid)
grid.activate(meeting)