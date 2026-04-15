RtkGridView
The main grid component which handles the participant grid layout, pagination, and focus modes.
|Method
|Parameters
|Description
activate
meeting: RealtimeKitClient
|Bind the grid to the meeting state
refresh
force: Boolean
|Force a refresh of the grid layout and participants
enableFocusMode
|-
|Enable focus mode, which hides the horizontal peer strip and full-screen toggle to keep attention on the primary speaker or shared content
applyDesignTokens
designTokens: RtkDesignTokens
|Apply custom design tokens for theming