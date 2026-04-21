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RtkMoreMenu

A bottom sheet menu that displays meeting action options such as chat, polls, and participant list.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
titleString?nilOptional title displayed at the top of the menu
features[MenuType]-Array of menu items to display
onSelect@escaping (MenuType) -> Void-Closure called when the user selects a menu item

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
show(on:)VoidPresents the menu as a bottom sheet on the specified UIView
reload(title:features:)VoidReloads the menu with a new title and set of features

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let menu = RtkMoreMenu(
    features: [.chat, .polls, .participants],
    onSelect: { menuType in
        print("Selected: \(menuType)")
    }
)
menu.show(on: self.view)

With title

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let menu = RtkMoreMenu(
    title: "More Options",
    features: [.chat, .polls, .participants],
    onSelect: { menuType in
        switch menuType {
        case .chat:
            print("Open chat")
        case .polls:
            print("Open polls")
        case .participants:
            print("Open participants")
        default:
            break
        }
    }
)
menu.show(on: self.view)