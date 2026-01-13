Manage Participants in a Session
Use RealtimeKit host controls to manage other participants in a live session. You can mute audio or video, pin a participant, or remove participants from the session. These actions require specific host control permissions enabled in the local participant's Preset. Before you show UI controls or call these methods, verify that the local participant has the necessary permissions. In this guide, the local participant refers to the user performing the actions.
To perform actions on a specific participant, you first need to retrieve their participant object.
Remote participants (other participants) are available in
meeting.participants. The local participant is available in
meeting.self.
Refer to Meeting Object Explained for details.
Mute audio of participants when you need to manage background noise, moderate a classroom or webinar, or prevent interruptions during a session.
This action requires the Mute Audio (
disable_participant_audio) host control permission enabled in the local participant's preset.
To mute a specific participant's audio:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to mute other participants' audio.
-
Call
disableAudio()on the target participant.
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
disableAudio()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds, the target participant's
audioEnabledbecomes
false, and the SDK emits an
audioUpdateevent.
Option A: Listen on the participant object
Option B: Listen on the
joinedmap
This affects all participants, including the local participant. To mute audio for all participants in the session:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to mute other participants' audio.
-
Call
disableAllAudio().
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
disableAllAudio()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds, each participant’s
audioEnabledbecomes
false, and the SDK emits an
audioUpdateevent. The local participant also receives
audioUpdateon
meeting.self.
Listen to remote participant updates on the
joinedmap:
Listen to the local participant update on
meeting.self:
Disable video of participants when you need to moderate a session, enforce privacy, or prevent unwanted video during a classroom or webinar.
This action requires the Mute Video (
disable_participant_video) host control permission enabled in the local participant's preset.
To disable a specific participant's video:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to disable other participants' video.
-
Call
disableVideo()on the target participant.
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
disableVideo()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds, the target participant's
videoEnabledbecomes
false, and the SDK emits a
videoUpdateevent.
Option A: Listen on the participant object
Option B: Listen on the
joinedmap
This affects all participants, including the local participant. To disable video for all participants in the session:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to disable other participants' video.
-
Call
disableAllVideo().
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
disableAllVideo()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds, each participant’s
videoEnabledbecomes
false, and the SDK emits a
videoUpdateevent. The local participant also receives
videoUpdateon
meeting.self.
Listen to remote participant updates on the
joinedmap:
Listen to local participant update on
meeting.self:
Pin a participant to highlight them, such as a webinar presenter or classroom teacher. This is a session-wide action. All participants will see the pinned participant as the focus.
This action requires the Pin Participant (
pin_participant) host control permission enabled in the local participant's preset.
To pin a participant in a session:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to pin participants.
-
Call
pin()on the target participant.
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
pin()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds:
- The target participant's
isPinnedbecomes true.
- The participant is added to
meeting.participants.pinned.
- The SDK emits a
pinnedevent.
Option A: Listen on the participant object
Option B: Listen on the
joinedmap
If there was an existing pinned participant before, then the SDK emits an
unpinnedevent for that participant.
- The target participant's
Unpin a participant when you need to undo the highlight and return the session to a standard grid or active speaker view. To unpin a pinned participant in a session:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to unpin participants.
-
Call
unpin()on the target participant.
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
unpin()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds:
- The target participant's
isPinnedbecomes
false.
- The participant is removed from
meeting.participants.pinned.
- The SDK emits an
unpinnedevent.
Option A: Listen on the participant object
Option B: Listen on the
joinedmap
- The target participant's
-
On the target unpinned participant's side,
meeting.self.isPinnedbecomes
falseand
meeting.selfemits
unpinned:
Remove participants from the session when you need to moderate disruptive behavior or enforce session rules.
This action requires the Kick Participants (
kick_participant) host control permission enabled in the local participant's preset.
To remove a specific participant from the session:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to remove participants.
-
Call
kick()on the target participant.
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
kick()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds:
- The kicked participant is removed from
meeting.participants.joined.
- The participant is removed from other participant maps they were in (for example,
meeting.participants.pinned).
- The SDK emits
participantLefton
meeting.participants.joined.
Other participants in the session also observe the participant leaving through
participantLeft.
- The kicked participant is removed from
-
On the removed participant's side, the session disconnects and
meeting.selfemits
roomLeftevent with state set to
kicked.
This removes everyone from the session, including the local participant. This ends the session for everyone.
For a complete end-a-session flow, refer to End a session.
To remove all participants from the session:
-
Check that the local participant has permission to remove participants.
-
Call
kickAll().
If the local participant does not have the required permission,
kickAll()throws a
ClientErrorwith code
1201.
-
Handle the result by listening for updates.
After the call succeeds, all participants exit the session. On each client,
meeting.selfemits
roomLeftwith state set to
ended.
- Review how presets control permissions in Preset.
- Review error handling details in Error Codes.
