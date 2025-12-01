Learn how RealtimeKit records the audio and video of multiple users in a meeting, as well as interacts with RealtimeKit plugins, in a single file using composite recording mode.

Visit the following pages to learn more about recording meetings:

RealtimeKit records the audio and video of multiple users in a meeting, as well as interactions with RealtimeKit plugins, in a single file using composite recording mode.

How does RealtimeKit recording work?

RealtimeKit recordings are powered by anonymous virtual bot users who join your meeting, record it, and then upload it to RealtimeKit's AWS S3 bucket. For video files, we currently support the H.264 ↗ and VP8 ↗ codecs.

When the recording is finished, it is stored in RealtimeKit's AWS S3 bucket. RealtimeKit generates a downloadable link from which the recording can be downloaded. You can get the download URL using the Fetch details of a recording API or from the Developer Portal. You can receive notifications of recording status in any of the following ways: Using the recording.statusUpdate webhook. RealtimeKit uses webhooks to notify your application when an event happens.

webhook. RealtimeKit uses webhooks to notify your application when an event happens. Using the Fetch active recording API.

You can also view the states of recording from the Developer Portal. Download the recording from the download url and store it to your cloud storage. The file is kept on RealtimeKit's server for seven days before being deleted. You can get the download URL using the Fetch active recording API or from the Developer Portal. We support transferring recordings to AWS, Azure, and DigitalOcean storage buckets. You can also choose to preconfigure the storage configurations using the Developer Portal or the Start recording a meeting API.

Workflow

A typical workflow for recording a meeting involves the following steps: