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Agent setup

Install an agent of your choice, connect Cloudflare Skills ↗ and MCP servers ↗, and start deploying to Cloudflare — all from your editor or terminal.

Pick your agent

Select an agent to get step-by-step setup instructions.

Filter by workflow:
Claude Code icon Claude Code icon
Claude Code
Anthropic

Terminal-based coding agent that understands your codebase, runs commands, edits files, and manages git. Made by Anthropic.

Terminal Standalone Cloud Extension
  • Full codebase understanding
  • Terminal command execution
  • Git operations
  • Multi-file editing
View guide
Codex icon Codex icon
Codex
OpenAI

Lightweight open-source terminal agent that reads and writes files, runs commands, and browses the web in a sandbox. Made by OpenAI.

Terminal Standalone Cloud Extension Open Source
  • File read/write operations
  • Command execution
  • Web browsing
  • Sandboxed environment
View guide
Cursor icon Cursor icon
Cursor
Cursor

AI-first IDE built on VS Code with multi-file Composer edits and background agents. Made by Cursor.

Terminal IDE Standalone Cloud
  • Multi-file Composer
  • Background agents
  • Codebase indexing
  • Terminal integration
View guide
GitHub Copilot icon GitHub Copilot icon
GitHub Copilot
GitHub

Editor extension and CLI with agent mode, workspace context, and native PR integration. Made by GitHub.

Terminal Cloud Extension
  • Agent mode
  • Workspace context
  • CLI integration
  • PR summaries
View guide
OpenCode icon OpenCode icon
OpenCode
Anomaly

Open-source terminal agent with a rich TUI that works with 75+ LLMs. Made by Anomaly.

Terminal Standalone Extension Open Source
  • 75+ model support
  • Rich terminal TUI
  • Built-in agents (build/plan)
  • LSP integration
View guide
Windsurf icon Windsurf icon
Windsurf
Codeium

Agentic IDE with Cascade context and Flows for multi-step tasks. Made by Codeium.

IDE Standalone
  • Cascade context engine
  • Flows automation
  • Deep codebase search
  • Command suggestions
View guide

Compare agents

Capabilities, pricing, and context approaches compared.
Claude Code Subscription Locked Project memory
Codex Hybrid Locked Project memory
Cursor Subscription Multi-provider Indexed codebase
GitHub Copilot Subscription Multi-provider Indexed codebase
OpenCode BYOK Multi-provider Project memory
Windsurf Subscription Multi-provider Indexed codebase

Every agent listed supports Skills and MCP.

Understanding agents

Common types, concepts, and tradeoffs.

Workflow

Where the agent runs changes how you interact with it.

Terminal

Runs in a shell. Best for automation, scripting, and CI pipelines.

IDE

Full code editor with AI first-class. Visual diffs, multi-file edits.

Cloud

Hosted infrastructure. Ideal for async, long-running work.

Extension

Plugs into an existing editor. Lightest install, keeps your setup.

Key concepts

The vocabulary you'll run into when comparing agents.

Skills

Reusable prompt packages that teach an agent about a specific domain. Think of them as plugins made of instructions plus slash commands.

MCP

The Model Context Protocol — a standard that lets agents call external tools and APIs. Connect an MCP server and the agent knows how to use it.

Model flexibility

Which foundation models you can use. Locked supports only the vendor's own models. BYOK (Bring Your Own Key) lets you bring your own API key. Multi-provider supports several providers out of the box.

Context

How the agent retains information about your project. Session only remembers the current conversation. Project memory persists across sessions. Indexed codebase builds a searchable index of your whole repository.

Common tradeoffs

Decisions you'll make when picking an agent.

Cloud vs. Local

Cloud agents run on hosted infrastructure and read your code over the network. Local agents run on your own machine, with no code leaving it.

Proprietary vs. Open source

Proprietary agents ship under a closed license you don't control. Open-source agents publish their source under an open license, so you can read, modify, or fork the code.

Locked model vs. BYOK

Locked agents only work with the vendor's own proprietary models. BYOK agents let you bring your own API key and switch between providers and models.

Session vs. Indexed codebase

Session context resets when you close the conversation. An indexed codebase is built up front and persists, letting the agent retrieve any file in the repo on demand.