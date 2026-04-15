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RtkErrorView

A full-screen error view that displays an error message and a retry button.

Methods

MethodParametersDescription
refresherrorMessage: String, onRetryClicked: () -> UnitSet the error message and retry button callback

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<com.cloudflare.realtimekit.ui.view.RtkErrorView
    android:id="@+id/rtk_error_view"
    android:layout_width="match_parent"
    android:layout_height="match_parent" />

With Methods

Kotlin
val errorView = findViewById<RtkErrorView>(R.id.rtk_error_view)
errorView.refresh("Failed to connect") {
    // Retry connection
}