Cloudflare Docs

rtk-simple-grid

A grid component which renders only the participants in a simple grid.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: width:height
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()UI Config
gapnumber-Gap between participant tiles
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon Pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantsPeer[]-Participants
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<rtk-simple-grid></rtk-simple-grid>

With Properties

<rtk-simple-grid
 aspectRatio="example">
</rtk-simple-grid>
<script>
  const el = document.querySelector("rtk-simple-grid");


  el.gap= 42;
  el.meeting= meeting
</script>