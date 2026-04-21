RtkNameTag
Displays a participant's name with optional child content (such as an audio visualizer icon). Used as an overlay on participant tiles.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
participant
Peer
|✅
|-
|The participant to display the name for
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|❌
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance (used to identify self)
isScreenshare
boolean
|❌
false
|Whether this is a screenshare name tag
maxLength
number
|❌
20
|Maximum width offset for the name tag
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Text size
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function
children
ReactNode
|❌
|-
|Content to render before the name