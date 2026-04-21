 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

RtkNameTag

Displays a participant's name with optional child content (such as an audio visualizer icon). Used as an overlay on participant tiles.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantPeer-The participant to display the name for
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance (used to identify self)
isScreensharebooleanfalseWhether this is a screenshare name tag
maxLengthnumber20Maximum width offset for the name tag
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Text size
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
childrenReactNode-Content to render before the name

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkNameTag } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkNameTag participant={participant} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkNameTag } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkNameTag
      participant={participant}
      meeting={meeting}
      size="md"
      maxLength={25}
    />
  );
}