rtk-participants-stage-list
A component which lists all participants, with ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
config
UIConfig
|❌
createDefaultConfig()
|Config
hideHeader
boolean
|✅
|-
|Hide Stage Participants Count Header
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
search
string
|✅
|-
|Search
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
states
States1
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language
view
ParticipantsViewMode
|✅
|-
|View mode for participants list