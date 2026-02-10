 Skip to content
rtk-participants-stage-list

A component which lists all participants, with ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()Config
hideHeaderboolean-Hide Stage Participants Count Header
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
searchstring-Search
sizeSize-Size
statesStates1-Meeting object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language
viewParticipantsViewMode-View mode for participants list

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-participants-stage-list></rtk-participants-stage-list>

With Properties

<!-- component.html -->
<rtk-participants-stage-list
 [hideHeader]="true"
 [meeting]="meeting"
 search="example">
</rtk-participants-stage-list>