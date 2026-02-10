A component which lists all participants, with ability to run privileged actions on each participant according to your permissions.

Properties

Property Type Required Default Description config UIConfig ❌ createDefaultConfig() Config hideHeader boolean ✅ - Hide Stage Participants Count Header iconPack IconPack ❌ defaultIconPack Icon pack meeting Meeting ✅ - Meeting object search string ✅ - Search size Size ✅ - Size states States1 ✅ - Meeting object t RtkI18n ❌ useLanguage() Language view ParticipantsViewMode ✅ - View mode for participants list

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

<!-- component.html --> < rtk-participants-stage-list ></ rtk-participants-stage-list >

With Properties