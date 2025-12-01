All Web Frameworks (Web Components, React, Angular) share the same error codes.

RealtimeKitClient

Error code: 0001

Error message : Failed to initialize

: Failed to initialize Possible reason : RealtimeKitClient is not getting initialized.

: RealtimeKitClient is not getting initialized. Possible solution: Verify if you initialized the RealtimeKitClient correctly await RealtimeKitClient.init({ ... }) . See RealtimeKitClient ↗ . If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0002

Error message : Failed to join room

: Failed to join room Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient.

: Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient. Possible solution: The join() method is used to join a meeting room in RealtimeKit. Try calling this method again on the RealtimeKitClient:

JavaScript await meeting . join () ;

Once the join room process completes, you'll see the roomJoined event is emitted on the meeting.self namespace.

Error code: 0003

Error message : Failed to leave room

: Failed to leave room Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient.

: Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient. Possible solution: The leave() method is used to leave a meeting room in RealtimeKit. Try calling this method again on the RealtimeKitClient:

JavaScript await meeting . leave () ;

Error code: 0004

Error message : Invalid auth token

: Invalid auth token Possible reason : Indicates a problem with the passed participant auth token.

: Indicates a problem with the passed participant auth token. Possible solution: Ensure that the passed auth token is a valid JWT auth token that is not expired yet.

Error code: 0010

Error message : Browser not supported

: Browser not supported Possible reason : Browser is too old and does not support WebRTC

: Browser is too old and does not support WebRTC Possible solution: Upgrade browser to the latest version. Google Chrome is preferred.

Error code: 0011

Error message : HTTP Network Error

: HTTP Network Error Possible reason : Either internet issues are present or the API requests are failing due to a faulty auth token among other cases

: Either internet issues are present or the API requests are failing due to a faulty auth token among other cases Possible solution: Ensure that the internet connection is proper. Speed test can be performed at fast.com ↗ . Make sure that the meeting is active and the token has not expired.

Error code: 0012

Error message : Websocket Network Error

: Websocket Network Error Possible reason : Either internet issues are present or the Websocket connection failed due to a faulty auth token among other cases

: Either internet issues are present or the Websocket connection failed due to a faulty auth token among other cases Possible solution: Ensure that the internet connection is proper. Speed test can be performed at fast.com ↗ . Make sure that the meeting is active and the token has not expired.

Error code: 0013

Error message : Rate Limited

: Rate Limited Possible reason : SDK API that you are calling is being called too often

: SDK API that you are calling is being called too often Possible solution: API rate limiting generally occurs when the webpage is making an unusually high number of requests within a short period. To resolve this, analyze your code to determine why so many requests are being sent and implement optimizations to reduce unnecessary calls.

Controller

Error code: 0100

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Controller module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Controller module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0101

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 0102

Error message : Prerequisite module missing

: Prerequisite module missing Possible reason : A required module such as self for the Controller is missing or not initialized.

: A required module such as for the Controller is missing or not initialized. Possible solution: Ensure all prerequisite modules are properly passed in RealtimeKitClient initialization.

RoomNodeClient

Error code: 0200

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the RoomNodeClient module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the RoomNodeClient module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

HiveNodeClient

Error code: 0300

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the HiveNodeClient module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the HiveNodeClient module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

SocketService

Error code: 0400

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the SocketService module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the SocketService module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0404

Error message : Missing prerequisites to establish a websocket connection

: Missing prerequisites to establish a websocket connection Possible reason : Required prerequisites for establishing a WebSocket connection are missing.

: Required prerequisites for establishing a WebSocket connection are missing. Possible solution: Ensure all prerequisites (e.g., JWT auth token with meetingId, network connectivity) are met. This is an extremely rare case and usually indicates an issue in RealtimeKit SDK.

Chat

Error code: 0500

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Chat module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Chat module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0501

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 0502

Error message : Invalid message body

: Invalid message body Possible reason : The message body does not conform to the expected format.

: The message body does not conform to the expected format. Possible solution: The Message type is not defined correctly. See Chat ↗ .

Error code: 0503

Error message : Text message is too large

: Text message is too large Possible reason : The message exceeds the allowed character limit.

: The message exceeds the allowed character limit. Possible solution: Reduce the message length and try again.

Error code: 0504

Error message : Message not found by the given ID

: Message not found by the given ID Possible reason : The message ID provided does not correspond to an existing message.

: The message ID provided does not correspond to an existing message. Possible solution: Verify the message ID and ensure the message exists before querying.

Error code: 0505

Error message : Action not permitted without joining room

: Action not permitted without joining room Possible reason : The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.

: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first. Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Error code: 0506

Error message : Message search is disabled

: Message search is disabled Possible reason : The message search feature is turned off.

: The message search feature is turned off. Possible solution: Please reach out to Cloudflare support for assistance.

Error code: 0510

Error message : Invalid channel name

: Invalid channel name Possible reason : The channel name provided does not meet the required format or does not exist.

: The channel name provided does not meet the required format or does not exist. Possible solution: Ensure the channel name is correctly formatted and exists in the system.

Plugin

Error code: 0600

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Plugin module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Plugin module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0601

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 0602

Error message : Plugin not found

: Plugin not found Possible reason : The specified plugin does not exist or is not available.

: The specified plugin does not exist or is not available. Possible solution: Verify the plugin ID and ensure the plugin is enabled for your meeting.

Error code: 0603

Error message : Action not permitted without joining room

: Action not permitted without joining room Possible reason : The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.

: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first. Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Polls

Error code: 0700

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Polls module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Polls module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0705

Error message : Action not permitted without joining room

: Action not permitted without joining room Possible reason : The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.

: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first. Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Error code: 0800

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Meta module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Meta module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0801

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Preset

Error code: 0900

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Preset module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Preset module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0904

Error message : Invalid preset configuration

: Invalid preset configuration Possible reason : The preset configuration contains invalid or incompatible settings.

: The preset configuration contains invalid or incompatible settings. Possible solution: Review your preset configuration and ensure all settings are valid.

Recording

Error code: 1000

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Recording module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Recording module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1001

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 1004

Error message : Recording not started

: Recording not started Possible reason : Attempted to stop or interact with a recording that hasn't been started.

: Attempted to stop or interact with a recording that hasn't been started. Possible solution: Start a recording before attempting to stop or interact with it.

Error code: 1005

Error message : Recording already in progress

: Recording already in progress Possible reason : Attempted to start a recording when one is already active.

: Attempted to start a recording when one is already active. Possible solution: Stop the current recording before starting a new one.

Self

Error code: 1100

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Self module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Self module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1101

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 1102

Error message : Device not found

: Device not found Possible reason : The specified media device (microphone/camera) is not available.

: The specified media device (microphone/camera) is not available. Possible solution: Ensure the device is connected and browser permissions are granted.

Error code: 1103

Error message : Failed to access media device

: Failed to access media device Possible reason : Browser permissions were denied or device is in use by another application.

: Browser permissions were denied or device is in use by another application. Possible solution: Grant browser permissions and ensure the device is not being used by another application.

Error code: 1104

Error message : Invalid device configuration

: Invalid device configuration Possible reason : The device configuration provided is invalid or incompatible.

: The device configuration provided is invalid or incompatible. Possible solution: Verify the device configuration and ensure it meets the required specifications.

Error code: 1105

Error message : Screen share not supported

: Screen share not supported Possible reason : Browser does not support screen sharing or permissions were denied.

: Browser does not support screen sharing or permissions were denied. Possible solution: Use a supported browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox) and grant screen share permissions.

Error code: 1106

Error message : Action not permitted without joining room

: Action not permitted without joining room Possible reason : The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.

: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first. Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Participant

Error code: 1200

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Participant module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Participant module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1201

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 1202

Error message : Participant not found

: Participant not found Possible reason : The specified participant ID does not exist in the meeting.

: The specified participant ID does not exist in the meeting. Possible solution: Verify the participant ID and ensure they have joined the meeting.

Error code: 1203

Error message : Cannot perform action on self

: Cannot perform action on self Possible reason : Attempted to perform an action on yourself that should target other participants.

: Attempted to perform an action on yourself that should target other participants. Possible solution: Use the appropriate meeting.self methods for self-actions.

Error code: 1204

Error message : Invalid participant ID

: Invalid participant ID Possible reason : The participant ID format is invalid.

: The participant ID format is invalid. Possible solution: Ensure you're using a valid participant or peer ID.

Error code: 1205

Error message : Participant already exists

: Participant already exists Possible reason : Attempted to add a participant that is already in the meeting.

: Attempted to add a participant that is already in the meeting. Possible solution: Check if the participant has already joined before attempting to add them.

Error code: 1206

Error message : Max participants limit reached

: Max participants limit reached Possible reason : The meeting has reached its maximum participant capacity.

: The meeting has reached its maximum participant capacity. Possible solution: Wait for participants to leave or upgrade your plan for higher limits.

Error code: 1207

Error message : Participant is in waiting room

: Participant is in waiting room Possible reason : Attempted to perform an action on a participant who is still in the waiting room.

: Attempted to perform an action on a participant who is still in the waiting room. Possible solution: Admit the participant from the waiting room first.

Error code: 1208

Error message : Action not permitted without joining room

: Action not permitted without joining room Possible reason : The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.

: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first. Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Error code: 1209

Error message : Participant has been removed

: Participant has been removed Possible reason : Attempted to interact with a participant who has been removed from the meeting.

: Attempted to interact with a participant who has been removed from the meeting. Possible solution: Verify participant status before performing actions.

Spotlight

Error code: 1300

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Spotlight module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Spotlight module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Webinar

Error code: 1500

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Webinar module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Webinar module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

LocalMediaHandler

Error code: 1601

Error message : Media constraints not supported

: Media constraints not supported Possible reason : The media constraints provided are not supported by the browser or device.

: The media constraints provided are not supported by the browser or device. Possible solution: Adjust media constraints to supported values.

Error code: 1602

Error message : Failed to get user media

: Failed to get user media Possible reason : Browser could not access camera/microphone due to permissions or hardware issues.

: Browser could not access camera/microphone due to permissions or hardware issues. Possible solution: Grant browser permissions and ensure devices are properly connected.

Error code: 1603

Error message : No audio device found

: No audio device found Possible reason : No microphone is available or connected.

: No microphone is available or connected. Possible solution: Connect a microphone and ensure it's recognized by the system.

Error code: 1604

Error message : No video device found

: No video device found Possible reason : No camera is available or connected.

: No camera is available or connected. Possible solution: Connect a camera and ensure it's recognized by the system.

Error code: 1605

Error message : Device in use

: Device in use Possible reason : The requested device is already in use by another application.

: The requested device is already in use by another application. Possible solution: Close other applications using the device and try again.

Error code: 1606

Error message : Device disconnected

: Device disconnected Possible reason : The media device was disconnected during the session.

: The media device was disconnected during the session. Possible solution: Reconnect the device and refresh the connection.

Error code: 1607

Error message : Track ended unexpectedly

: Track ended unexpectedly Possible reason : The media track ended due to device disconnection or system error.

: The media track ended due to device disconnection or system error. Possible solution: Restart the media track or reconnect the device.

Error code: 1608

Error message : Failed to switch device

: Failed to switch device Possible reason : Error occurred while switching between media devices.

: Error occurred while switching between media devices. Possible solution: Verify the new device is available and try again.

Error code: 1609

Error message : Screen share permission denied

: Screen share permission denied Possible reason : User denied screen share permission in the browser.

: User denied screen share permission in the browser. Possible solution: Grant screen share permission when prompted.

Error code: 1610

Error message : Screen share canceled

: Screen share canceled Possible reason : User canceled the screen share selection.

: User canceled the screen share selection. Possible solution: Retry screen sharing and select a window/screen to share.

Error code: 1611

Error message : Invalid media track

: Invalid media track Possible reason : The provided media track is invalid or has ended.

: The provided media track is invalid or has ended. Possible solution: Ensure the media track is active before using it.

End-to-End Encryption

Error code: 1701

Error message : E2EE not supported

: E2EE not supported Possible reason : End-to-end encryption is not supported in the current browser or configuration.

: End-to-end encryption is not supported in the current browser or configuration. Possible solution: Use a browser that supports E2EE or check your configuration.

AI

Error code: 1800

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the AI module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the AI module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1801

Error message : AI feature not enabled

: AI feature not enabled Possible reason : The AI feature you're trying to use is not enabled in your preset.

: The AI feature you're trying to use is not enabled in your preset. Possible solution: Enable the AI feature in your preset configuration.

Livestream

Error code: 1900

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Livestream module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Livestream module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1901

Error message : Livestream not started

: Livestream not started Possible reason : Attempted to stop or interact with a livestream that hasn't been started.

: Attempted to stop or interact with a livestream that hasn't been started. Possible solution: Start a livestream before attempting to stop or interact with it.

Error code: 1902

Error message : Livestream already in progress

: Livestream already in progress Possible reason : Attempted to start a livestream when one is already active.

: Attempted to start a livestream when one is already active. Possible solution: Stop the current livestream before starting a new one.

Stage

Error code: 2000

Error message : Internal exception

: Internal exception Possible reason : An unexpected error occurred within the Stage module.

: An unexpected error occurred within the Stage module. Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 2001

Error message : Permission denied

: Permission denied Possible reason : The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.

: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action. Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 2002

Error message : Participant not on stage

: Participant not on stage Possible reason : Attempted to perform a stage action on a participant who is not on stage.

: Attempted to perform a stage action on a participant who is not on stage. Possible solution: Ensure the participant is on stage before performing stage-specific actions.

Error code: 2003

Error message : Stage is full

: Stage is full Possible reason : The stage has reached its maximum participant capacity.

: The stage has reached its maximum participant capacity. Possible solution: Remove participants from stage or upgrade your plan for higher limits.

Error code: 2004

Error message : Participant already on stage

: Participant already on stage Possible reason : Attempted to add a participant to stage who is already on stage.

: Attempted to add a participant to stage who is already on stage. Possible solution: Check stage status before attempting to add participants.

Error code: 2005

Error message : Invalid stage request

: Invalid stage request Possible reason : The stage request contains invalid parameters or configuration.

: The stage request contains invalid parameters or configuration. Possible solution: Review the stage request parameters and ensure they are valid.

Error code: 2006

Error message : Stage feature not enabled

: Stage feature not enabled Possible reason : The stage feature is not enabled in your preset or plan.

: The stage feature is not enabled in your preset or plan. Possible solution: Enable the stage feature in your preset configuration.

General

Error code: 9900