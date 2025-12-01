Error Codes
This page describes RealtimeKit error codes to help you identify and troubleshoot issues.
All Web Frameworks (Web Components, React, Angular) share the same error codes.
- Error message: Failed to initialize
- Possible reason: RealtimeKitClient is not getting initialized.
- Possible solution: Verify if you initialized the RealtimeKitClient correctly
await RealtimeKitClient.init({ ... }). See RealtimeKitClient ↗. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Failed to join room
- Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient.
- Possible solution: The
join()method is used to join a meeting room in RealtimeKit. Try calling this method again on the RealtimeKitClient:
Once the join room process completes, you'll see the
roomJoined event is emitted on the
meeting.self namespace.
- Error message: Failed to leave room
- Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient.
- Possible solution: The
leave()method is used to leave a meeting room in RealtimeKit. Try calling this method again on the RealtimeKitClient:
- Error message: Invalid auth token
- Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the passed participant auth token.
- Possible solution: Ensure that the passed auth token is a valid JWT auth token that is not expired yet.
- Error message: Browser not supported
- Possible reason: Browser is too old and does not support WebRTC
- Possible solution: Upgrade browser to the latest version. Google Chrome is preferred.
- Error message: HTTP Network Error
- Possible reason: Either internet issues are present or the API requests are failing due to a faulty auth token among other cases
- Possible solution: Ensure that the internet connection is proper. Speed test can be performed at fast.com ↗. Make sure that the meeting is active and the token has not expired.
- Error message: Websocket Network Error
- Possible reason: Either internet issues are present or the Websocket connection failed due to a faulty auth token among other cases
- Possible solution: Ensure that the internet connection is proper. Speed test can be performed at fast.com ↗. Make sure that the meeting is active and the token has not expired.
- Error message: Rate Limited
- Possible reason: SDK API that you are calling is being called too often
- Possible solution: API rate limiting generally occurs when the webpage is making an unusually high number of requests within a short period. To resolve this, analyze your code to determine why so many requests are being sent and implement optimizations to reduce unnecessary calls.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Controller module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Prerequisite module missing
- Possible reason: A required module such as
selffor the Controller is missing or not initialized.
- Possible solution: Ensure all prerequisite modules are properly passed in RealtimeKitClient initialization.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the RoomNodeClient module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the HiveNodeClient module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the SocketService module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Missing prerequisites to establish a websocket connection
- Possible reason: Required prerequisites for establishing a WebSocket connection are missing.
- Possible solution: Ensure all prerequisites (e.g., JWT auth token with meetingId, network connectivity) are met. This is an extremely rare case and usually indicates an issue in RealtimeKit SDK.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Chat module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Invalid message body
- Possible reason: The message body does not conform to the expected format.
- Possible solution: The
Messagetype is not defined correctly. See Chat ↗.
- Error message: Text message is too large
- Possible reason: The message exceeds the allowed character limit.
- Possible solution: Reduce the message length and try again.
- Error message: Message not found by the given ID
- Possible reason: The message ID provided does not correspond to an existing message.
- Possible solution: Verify the message ID and ensure the message exists before querying.
- Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
- Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
- Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using
meeting.join()before attempting the action again.
- Error message: Message search is disabled
- Possible reason: The message search feature is turned off.
- Possible solution: Please reach out to Cloudflare support for assistance.
- Error message: Invalid channel name
- Possible reason: The channel name provided does not meet the required format or does not exist.
- Possible solution: Ensure the channel name is correctly formatted and exists in the system.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Plugin module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Plugin not found
- Possible reason: The specified plugin does not exist or is not available.
- Possible solution: Verify the plugin ID and ensure the plugin is enabled for your meeting.
- Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
- Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
- Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using
meeting.join()before attempting the action again.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Polls module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
- Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
- Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using
meeting.join()before attempting the action again.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Meta module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Preset module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Invalid preset configuration
- Possible reason: The preset configuration contains invalid or incompatible settings.
- Possible solution: Review your preset configuration and ensure all settings are valid.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Recording module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Recording not started
- Possible reason: Attempted to stop or interact with a recording that hasn't been started.
- Possible solution: Start a recording before attempting to stop or interact with it.
- Error message: Recording already in progress
- Possible reason: Attempted to start a recording when one is already active.
- Possible solution: Stop the current recording before starting a new one.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Self module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Device not found
- Possible reason: The specified media device (microphone/camera) is not available.
- Possible solution: Ensure the device is connected and browser permissions are granted.
- Error message: Failed to access media device
- Possible reason: Browser permissions were denied or device is in use by another application.
- Possible solution: Grant browser permissions and ensure the device is not being used by another application.
- Error message: Invalid device configuration
- Possible reason: The device configuration provided is invalid or incompatible.
- Possible solution: Verify the device configuration and ensure it meets the required specifications.
- Error message: Screen share not supported
- Possible reason: Browser does not support screen sharing or permissions were denied.
- Possible solution: Use a supported browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox) and grant screen share permissions.
- Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
- Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
- Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using
meeting.join()before attempting the action again.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Participant module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Participant not found
- Possible reason: The specified participant ID does not exist in the meeting.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant ID and ensure they have joined the meeting.
- Error message: Cannot perform action on self
- Possible reason: Attempted to perform an action on yourself that should target other participants.
- Possible solution: Use the appropriate
meeting.selfmethods for self-actions.
- Error message: Invalid participant ID
- Possible reason: The participant ID format is invalid.
- Possible solution: Ensure you're using a valid participant or peer ID.
- Error message: Participant already exists
- Possible reason: Attempted to add a participant that is already in the meeting.
- Possible solution: Check if the participant has already joined before attempting to add them.
- Error message: Max participants limit reached
- Possible reason: The meeting has reached its maximum participant capacity.
- Possible solution: Wait for participants to leave or upgrade your plan for higher limits.
- Error message: Participant is in waiting room
- Possible reason: Attempted to perform an action on a participant who is still in the waiting room.
- Possible solution: Admit the participant from the waiting room first.
- Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
- Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
- Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using
meeting.join()before attempting the action again.
- Error message: Participant has been removed
- Possible reason: Attempted to interact with a participant who has been removed from the meeting.
- Possible solution: Verify participant status before performing actions.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Spotlight module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Webinar module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Media constraints not supported
- Possible reason: The media constraints provided are not supported by the browser or device.
- Possible solution: Adjust media constraints to supported values.
- Error message: Failed to get user media
- Possible reason: Browser could not access camera/microphone due to permissions or hardware issues.
- Possible solution: Grant browser permissions and ensure devices are properly connected.
- Error message: No audio device found
- Possible reason: No microphone is available or connected.
- Possible solution: Connect a microphone and ensure it's recognized by the system.
- Error message: No video device found
- Possible reason: No camera is available or connected.
- Possible solution: Connect a camera and ensure it's recognized by the system.
- Error message: Device in use
- Possible reason: The requested device is already in use by another application.
- Possible solution: Close other applications using the device and try again.
- Error message: Device disconnected
- Possible reason: The media device was disconnected during the session.
- Possible solution: Reconnect the device and refresh the connection.
- Error message: Track ended unexpectedly
- Possible reason: The media track ended due to device disconnection or system error.
- Possible solution: Restart the media track or reconnect the device.
- Error message: Failed to switch device
- Possible reason: Error occurred while switching between media devices.
- Possible solution: Verify the new device is available and try again.
- Error message: Screen share permission denied
- Possible reason: User denied screen share permission in the browser.
- Possible solution: Grant screen share permission when prompted.
- Error message: Screen share canceled
- Possible reason: User canceled the screen share selection.
- Possible solution: Retry screen sharing and select a window/screen to share.
- Error message: Invalid media track
- Possible reason: The provided media track is invalid or has ended.
- Possible solution: Ensure the media track is active before using it.
- Error message: E2EE not supported
- Possible reason: End-to-end encryption is not supported in the current browser or configuration.
- Possible solution: Use a browser that supports E2EE or check your configuration.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the AI module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: AI feature not enabled
- Possible reason: The AI feature you're trying to use is not enabled in your preset.
- Possible solution: Enable the AI feature in your preset configuration.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Livestream module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Livestream not started
- Possible reason: Attempted to stop or interact with a livestream that hasn't been started.
- Possible solution: Start a livestream before attempting to stop or interact with it.
- Error message: Livestream already in progress
- Possible reason: Attempted to start a livestream when one is already active.
- Possible solution: Stop the current livestream before starting a new one.
- Error message: Internal exception
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Stage module.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
- Error message: Permission denied
- Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
- Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.
- Error message: Participant not on stage
- Possible reason: Attempted to perform a stage action on a participant who is not on stage.
- Possible solution: Ensure the participant is on stage before performing stage-specific actions.
- Error message: Stage is full
- Possible reason: The stage has reached its maximum participant capacity.
- Possible solution: Remove participants from stage or upgrade your plan for higher limits.
- Error message: Participant already on stage
- Possible reason: Attempted to add a participant to stage who is already on stage.
- Possible solution: Check stage status before attempting to add participants.
- Error message: Invalid stage request
- Possible reason: The stage request contains invalid parameters or configuration.
- Possible solution: Review the stage request parameters and ensure they are valid.
- Error message: Stage feature not enabled
- Possible reason: The stage feature is not enabled in your preset or plan.
- Possible solution: Enable the stage feature in your preset configuration.
- Error message: Unknown error
- Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred that doesn't fall into other categories.
- Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.
