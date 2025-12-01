 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Error Codes

This page describes RealtimeKit error codes to help you identify and troubleshoot issues.

All Web Frameworks (Web Components, React, Angular) share the same error codes.

RealtimeKitClient

Error code: 0001

  • Error message: Failed to initialize
  • Possible reason: RealtimeKitClient is not getting initialized.
  • Possible solution: Verify if you initialized the RealtimeKitClient correctly await RealtimeKitClient.init({ ... }). See RealtimeKitClient. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0002

  • Error message: Failed to join room
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient.
  • Possible solution: The join() method is used to join a meeting room in RealtimeKit. Try calling this method again on the RealtimeKitClient:
JavaScript
await meeting.join();

Once the join room process completes, you'll see the roomJoined event is emitted on the meeting.self namespace.

Error code: 0003

  • Error message: Failed to leave room
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the RealtimeKitClient.
  • Possible solution: The leave() method is used to leave a meeting room in RealtimeKit. Try calling this method again on the RealtimeKitClient:
JavaScript
await meeting.leave();

Error code: 0004

  • Error message: Invalid auth token
  • Possible reason: Indicates a problem with the passed participant auth token.
  • Possible solution: Ensure that the passed auth token is a valid JWT auth token that is not expired yet.

Error code: 0010

  • Error message: Browser not supported
  • Possible reason: Browser is too old and does not support WebRTC
  • Possible solution: Upgrade browser to the latest version. Google Chrome is preferred.

Error code: 0011

  • Error message: HTTP Network Error
  • Possible reason: Either internet issues are present or the API requests are failing due to a faulty auth token among other cases
  • Possible solution: Ensure that the internet connection is proper. Speed test can be performed at fast.com. Make sure that the meeting is active and the token has not expired.

Error code: 0012

  • Error message: Websocket Network Error
  • Possible reason: Either internet issues are present or the Websocket connection failed due to a faulty auth token among other cases
  • Possible solution: Ensure that the internet connection is proper. Speed test can be performed at fast.com. Make sure that the meeting is active and the token has not expired.

Error code: 0013

  • Error message: Rate Limited
  • Possible reason: SDK API that you are calling is being called too often
  • Possible solution: API rate limiting generally occurs when the webpage is making an unusually high number of requests within a short period. To resolve this, analyze your code to determine why so many requests are being sent and implement optimizations to reduce unnecessary calls.

Controller

Error code: 0100

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Controller module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0101

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 0102

  • Error message: Prerequisite module missing
  • Possible reason: A required module such as self for the Controller is missing or not initialized.
  • Possible solution: Ensure all prerequisite modules are properly passed in RealtimeKitClient initialization.

RoomNodeClient

Error code: 0200

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the RoomNodeClient module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

HiveNodeClient

Error code: 0300

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the HiveNodeClient module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

SocketService

Error code: 0400

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the SocketService module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0404

  • Error message: Missing prerequisites to establish a websocket connection
  • Possible reason: Required prerequisites for establishing a WebSocket connection are missing.
  • Possible solution: Ensure all prerequisites (e.g., JWT auth token with meetingId, network connectivity) are met. This is an extremely rare case and usually indicates an issue in RealtimeKit SDK.

Chat

Error code: 0500

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Chat module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0501

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 0502

  • Error message: Invalid message body
  • Possible reason: The message body does not conform to the expected format.
  • Possible solution: The Message type is not defined correctly. See Chat.

Error code: 0503

  • Error message: Text message is too large
  • Possible reason: The message exceeds the allowed character limit.
  • Possible solution: Reduce the message length and try again.

Error code: 0504

  • Error message: Message not found by the given ID
  • Possible reason: The message ID provided does not correspond to an existing message.
  • Possible solution: Verify the message ID and ensure the message exists before querying.

Error code: 0505

  • Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
  • Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
  • Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Error code: 0506

  • Error message: Message search is disabled
  • Possible reason: The message search feature is turned off.
  • Possible solution: Please reach out to Cloudflare support for assistance.

Error code: 0510

  • Error message: Invalid channel name
  • Possible reason: The channel name provided does not meet the required format or does not exist.
  • Possible solution: Ensure the channel name is correctly formatted and exists in the system.

Plugin

Error code: 0600

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Plugin module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0601

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 0602

  • Error message: Plugin not found
  • Possible reason: The specified plugin does not exist or is not available.
  • Possible solution: Verify the plugin ID and ensure the plugin is enabled for your meeting.

Error code: 0603

  • Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
  • Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
  • Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Polls

Error code: 0700

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Polls module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0705

  • Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
  • Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
  • Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Meta

Error code: 0800

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Meta module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0801

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Preset

Error code: 0900

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Preset module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 0904

  • Error message: Invalid preset configuration
  • Possible reason: The preset configuration contains invalid or incompatible settings.
  • Possible solution: Review your preset configuration and ensure all settings are valid.

Recording

Error code: 1000

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Recording module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1001

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 1004

  • Error message: Recording not started
  • Possible reason: Attempted to stop or interact with a recording that hasn't been started.
  • Possible solution: Start a recording before attempting to stop or interact with it.

Error code: 1005

  • Error message: Recording already in progress
  • Possible reason: Attempted to start a recording when one is already active.
  • Possible solution: Stop the current recording before starting a new one.

Self

Error code: 1100

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Self module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1101

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 1102

  • Error message: Device not found
  • Possible reason: The specified media device (microphone/camera) is not available.
  • Possible solution: Ensure the device is connected and browser permissions are granted.

Error code: 1103

  • Error message: Failed to access media device
  • Possible reason: Browser permissions were denied or device is in use by another application.
  • Possible solution: Grant browser permissions and ensure the device is not being used by another application.

Error code: 1104

  • Error message: Invalid device configuration
  • Possible reason: The device configuration provided is invalid or incompatible.
  • Possible solution: Verify the device configuration and ensure it meets the required specifications.

Error code: 1105

  • Error message: Screen share not supported
  • Possible reason: Browser does not support screen sharing or permissions were denied.
  • Possible solution: Use a supported browser (Chrome, Edge, Firefox) and grant screen share permissions.

Error code: 1106

  • Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
  • Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
  • Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Participant

Error code: 1200

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Participant module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1201

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 1202

  • Error message: Participant not found
  • Possible reason: The specified participant ID does not exist in the meeting.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant ID and ensure they have joined the meeting.

Error code: 1203

  • Error message: Cannot perform action on self
  • Possible reason: Attempted to perform an action on yourself that should target other participants.
  • Possible solution: Use the appropriate meeting.self methods for self-actions.

Error code: 1204

  • Error message: Invalid participant ID
  • Possible reason: The participant ID format is invalid.
  • Possible solution: Ensure you're using a valid participant or peer ID.

Error code: 1205

  • Error message: Participant already exists
  • Possible reason: Attempted to add a participant that is already in the meeting.
  • Possible solution: Check if the participant has already joined before attempting to add them.

Error code: 1206

  • Error message: Max participants limit reached
  • Possible reason: The meeting has reached its maximum participant capacity.
  • Possible solution: Wait for participants to leave or upgrade your plan for higher limits.

Error code: 1207

  • Error message: Participant is in waiting room
  • Possible reason: Attempted to perform an action on a participant who is still in the waiting room.
  • Possible solution: Admit the participant from the waiting room first.

Error code: 1208

  • Error message: Action not permitted without joining room
  • Possible reason: The participant attempted to perform an action that requires them to join the meeting first.
  • Possible solution: The participant must first join the meeting using meeting.join() before attempting the action again.

Error code: 1209

  • Error message: Participant has been removed
  • Possible reason: Attempted to interact with a participant who has been removed from the meeting.
  • Possible solution: Verify participant status before performing actions.

Spotlight

Error code: 1300

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Spotlight module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Webinar

Error code: 1500

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Webinar module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

LocalMediaHandler

Error code: 1601

  • Error message: Media constraints not supported
  • Possible reason: The media constraints provided are not supported by the browser or device.
  • Possible solution: Adjust media constraints to supported values.

Error code: 1602

  • Error message: Failed to get user media
  • Possible reason: Browser could not access camera/microphone due to permissions or hardware issues.
  • Possible solution: Grant browser permissions and ensure devices are properly connected.

Error code: 1603

  • Error message: No audio device found
  • Possible reason: No microphone is available or connected.
  • Possible solution: Connect a microphone and ensure it's recognized by the system.

Error code: 1604

  • Error message: No video device found
  • Possible reason: No camera is available or connected.
  • Possible solution: Connect a camera and ensure it's recognized by the system.

Error code: 1605

  • Error message: Device in use
  • Possible reason: The requested device is already in use by another application.
  • Possible solution: Close other applications using the device and try again.

Error code: 1606

  • Error message: Device disconnected
  • Possible reason: The media device was disconnected during the session.
  • Possible solution: Reconnect the device and refresh the connection.

Error code: 1607

  • Error message: Track ended unexpectedly
  • Possible reason: The media track ended due to device disconnection or system error.
  • Possible solution: Restart the media track or reconnect the device.

Error code: 1608

  • Error message: Failed to switch device
  • Possible reason: Error occurred while switching between media devices.
  • Possible solution: Verify the new device is available and try again.

Error code: 1609

  • Error message: Screen share permission denied
  • Possible reason: User denied screen share permission in the browser.
  • Possible solution: Grant screen share permission when prompted.

Error code: 1610

  • Error message: Screen share canceled
  • Possible reason: User canceled the screen share selection.
  • Possible solution: Retry screen sharing and select a window/screen to share.

Error code: 1611

  • Error message: Invalid media track
  • Possible reason: The provided media track is invalid or has ended.
  • Possible solution: Ensure the media track is active before using it.

End-to-End Encryption

Error code: 1701

  • Error message: E2EE not supported
  • Possible reason: End-to-end encryption is not supported in the current browser or configuration.
  • Possible solution: Use a browser that supports E2EE or check your configuration.

AI

Error code: 1800

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the AI module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1801

  • Error message: AI feature not enabled
  • Possible reason: The AI feature you're trying to use is not enabled in your preset.
  • Possible solution: Enable the AI feature in your preset configuration.

Livestream

Error code: 1900

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Livestream module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 1901

  • Error message: Livestream not started
  • Possible reason: Attempted to stop or interact with a livestream that hasn't been started.
  • Possible solution: Start a livestream before attempting to stop or interact with it.

Error code: 1902

  • Error message: Livestream already in progress
  • Possible reason: Attempted to start a livestream when one is already active.
  • Possible solution: Stop the current livestream before starting a new one.

Stage

Error code: 2000

  • Error message: Internal exception
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred within the Stage module.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.

Error code: 2001

  • Error message: Permission denied
  • Possible reason: The participant does not have the required permissions to perform the action.
  • Possible solution: Verify the participant's permissions in their respective preset and try again.

Error code: 2002

  • Error message: Participant not on stage
  • Possible reason: Attempted to perform a stage action on a participant who is not on stage.
  • Possible solution: Ensure the participant is on stage before performing stage-specific actions.

Error code: 2003

  • Error message: Stage is full
  • Possible reason: The stage has reached its maximum participant capacity.
  • Possible solution: Remove participants from stage or upgrade your plan for higher limits.

Error code: 2004

  • Error message: Participant already on stage
  • Possible reason: Attempted to add a participant to stage who is already on stage.
  • Possible solution: Check stage status before attempting to add participants.

Error code: 2005

  • Error message: Invalid stage request
  • Possible reason: The stage request contains invalid parameters or configuration.
  • Possible solution: Review the stage request parameters and ensure they are valid.

Error code: 2006

  • Error message: Stage feature not enabled
  • Possible reason: The stage feature is not enabled in your preset or plan.
  • Possible solution: Enable the stage feature in your preset configuration.

General

Error code: 9900

  • Error message: Unknown error
  • Possible reason: An unexpected error occurred that doesn't fall into other categories.
  • Possible solution: Check the logs for more details and retry the operation. If you continue to experience issues, please reach out to Cloudflare support.