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RtkMoreToggle

Toggle button for the "more options" overflow menu in the control bar. Shows a notification badge for pending requests.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit meeting instance
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'-Icon size
variant'button' | 'horizontal'-Layout variant
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack
statesStates-UI state object
tRtkI18n-i18n translation function
childrenReactNode-Additional content to render

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkMoreToggle } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkMoreToggle meeting={meeting} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkMoreToggle } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMoreToggle
      meeting={meeting}
      size="md"
      variant="button"
      states={states}
    />
  );
}