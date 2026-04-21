RtkMoreToggle
Toggle button for the "more options" overflow menu in the control bar. Shows a notification badge for pending requests.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
meeting
RealtimeKitClient
|✅
|-
|The RealtimeKit meeting instance
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
|-
|Icon size
variant
'button' | 'horizontal'
|❌
|-
|Layout variant
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack
states
States
|❌
|-
|UI state object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
|-
|i18n translation function
children
ReactNode
|❌
|-
|Additional content to render