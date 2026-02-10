 Skip to content
RtkMixedGrid

A grid component which handles screenshares, plugins and participants.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
aspectRatiostring-Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format: width:height
configUIConfigcreateDefaultConfig()UI Config
gapnumber-Gap between participant tiles
gridSizeGridSize1-Grid size
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon Pack
layoutGridLayout1-Grid Layout
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
participantsPeer[]-Participants
pinnedParticipantsPeer[]-Pinned Participants
pluginsRTKPlugin[]-Active Plugins
screenShareParticipantsPeer[]-Screenshare Participants
sizeSize-Size
statesStates-States object
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkMixedGrid } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkMixedGrid />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkMixedGrid } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMixedGrid
      aspectRatio="example"
      gap={42}
      gridSize="md"
    />
  );
}