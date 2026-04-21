RtkAudioVisualizer
Displays an audio visualizer with animated bars representing a participant's audio levels.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
participant
Peer | RTKParticipant
|✅
|-
|The participant whose audio to visualize
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Custom icon pack for icons
isScreenshare
boolean
|❌
false
|Whether this is a screenshare audio visualizer
size
'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl'
|❌
'sm'
|Size of the visualizer
variant
'bar'
|❌
'bar'
|Visual variant of the visualizer