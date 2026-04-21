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RtkAudioVisualizer

Displays an audio visualizer with animated bars representing a participant's audio levels.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
participantPeer | RTKParticipant-The participant whose audio to visualize
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackCustom icon pack for icons
isScreensharebooleanfalseWhether this is a screenshare audio visualizer
size'lg' | 'md' | 'sm' | 'xl''sm'Size of the visualizer
variant'bar''bar'Visual variant of the visualizer

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkAudioVisualizer } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkAudioVisualizer participant={participant} />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkAudioVisualizer } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkAudioVisualizer participant={participant} size="md" variant="bar" />
  );
}