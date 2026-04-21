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RtkMeetingHeaderView

Meeting header view that displays the meeting title, participant count, elapsed time clock, recording indicator, and camera switch button.

Initializer parameters

ParameterTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
meetingRealtimeKitClient-The RealtimeKit client instance for the active meeting

Methods

MethodReturn TypeDescription
setContentTop(offset: CGFloat)VoidSets the top content offset for the header layout
refreshNextPreviousButtonState()VoidRefreshes the enabled state of next and previous page buttons
setClicks(nextButton:previousButton:)VoidAssigns tap handlers for the next and previous page buttons

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let headerView = RtkMeetingHeaderView(meeting: rtkClient)
view.addSubview(headerView)

With page navigation

Swift
import RealtimeKitUI


let headerView = RtkMeetingHeaderView(meeting: rtkClient)
headerView.setClicks(
    nextButton: { print("Next page") },
    previousButton: { print("Previous page") }
)
headerView.refreshNextPreviousButtonState()
view.addSubview(headerView)