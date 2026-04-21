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RtkLiveStreamPlayer

IVS (Amazon Interactive Video Service) player for viewing livestream playback. Requires amazon-ivs-react-native-player peer dependency.

Properties

This component does not accept any props. It reads the livestream URL from the meeting context.

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkLiveStreamPlayer } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkLiveStreamPlayer />;
}