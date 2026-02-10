rtk-spotlight-grid
A grid component that renders two lists of participants:
pinnedParticipants and
participants.
You can customize the layout to a
column view, by default is is
row.
- Participants from
pinnedParticipants[]are rendered inside a larger grid.
- Participants from
participants[]array are rendered in a smaller grid.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
aspectRatio
string
|✅
|-
|Aspect Ratio of participant tile Format:
width:height
config
UIConfig
|❌
createDefaultConfig()
|UI Config
gap
number
|✅
|-
|Gap between participant tiles
gridSize
GridSize1
|✅
|-
|Grid size
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon Pack
layout
GridLayout1
|✅
|-
|Grid Layout
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
participants
Peer[]
|✅
|-
|Participants
pinnedParticipants
Peer[]
|✅
|-
|Pinned Participants
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
states
States
|✅
|-
|States object
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language