 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

RtkMeeting

A single component which renders an entire meeting UI. It loads your preset and renders the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs and other smaller bits of managing the application.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
applyDesignSystemboolean-Whether to apply the design system on the document root from config
configUIConfig-UI Config
gridLayoutGridLayout1-Grid layout
iconPackIconPackdefaultIconPackIcon pack
leaveOnUnmountboolean-Whether participant should leave when this component gets unmounted
loadConfigFromPresetboolean-Whether to load config from preset
meetingMeeting-Meeting object
modeMeetingMode-Fill type
overridesOverridesdefaultOverridesUI Kit Overrides
showSetupScreenboolean-Whether to show setup screen or not
sizeSize-Size
tRtkI18nuseLanguage()Language

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkMeeting } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkMeeting />;
}

With Properties

import { RtkMeeting } from '@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-ui';


function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <RtkMeeting
      applyDesignSystem={true}
      config={defaultUiConfig}
      gridLayout={gridlayout1}
    />
  );
}