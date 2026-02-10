RtkMeeting
A single component which renders an entire meeting UI. It loads your preset and renders the UI based on it. With this component, you don't have to handle all the states, dialogs and other smaller bits of managing the application.
|Property
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
applyDesignSystem
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether to apply the design system on the document root from config
config
UIConfig
|✅
|-
|UI Config
gridLayout
GridLayout1
|✅
|-
|Grid layout
iconPack
IconPack
|❌
defaultIconPack
|Icon pack
leaveOnUnmount
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether participant should leave when this component gets unmounted
loadConfigFromPreset
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether to load config from preset
meeting
Meeting
|✅
|-
|Meeting object
mode
MeetingMode
|✅
|-
|Fill type
overrides
Overrides
|❌
defaultOverrides
|UI Kit Overrides
showSetupScreen
boolean
|✅
|-
|Whether to show setup screen or not
size
Size
|✅
|-
|Size
t
RtkI18n
|❌
useLanguage()
|Language