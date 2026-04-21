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RtkIdleScreen

Loading/idle screen displayed while the meeting is initializing, showing a logo and spinner.

Properties

PropertyTypeRequiredDefaultDescription
configUIConfig-UI configuration object (used for logo URL)

Usage Examples

Basic Usage

import { RtkIdleScreen } from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkIdleScreen config={config} />;
}

With Properties

import {
  RtkIdleScreen,
  defaultConfig,
} from "@cloudflare/realtimekit-react-native-ui";


function MyComponent() {
  return <RtkIdleScreen config={defaultConfig} />;
}