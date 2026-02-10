RTKConnectedMeetings
This consists of the methods to faciliate connected meetings
- RTKConnectedMeetings
- module.exports ⏏
|Param
|Type
|context
Context
get connected meeting state
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
create connected meetings
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|request
Array.<{title: string}>
update meeting title
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|request
Array.<{id: string, title: string}>
delete connected meetings
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|meetingIds
Array.<string>
Trigger event to move participants
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sourceMeetingId
string
|id of source meeting
|destinationMeetingId
string
|id of destination meeting
|participantIds
Array.<string>
|list of id of the participants
module.exports.moveParticipantsWithCustomPreset(sourceMeetingId, destinationMeetingId, participants)
Trigger event to move participants with custom preset
Kind: instance method of
module.exports
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sourceMeetingId
string
|id of source meeting
|destinationMeetingId
string
|id of destination meeting
|participants
Array.<{id: string, presetId: string}>