RTKConnectedMeetings

This consists of the methods to faciliate connected meetings

module.exports ⏏

Kind: Exported class

new module.exports(context)

ParamType
contextContext

module.exports.getRTKConnectedMeetings()

get connected meeting state

Kind: instance method of module.exports

module.exports.createMeetings(request)

create connected meetings

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
requestArray.<{title: string}>

module.exports.updateMeetings(request)

update meeting title

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
requestArray.<{id: string, title: string}>

module.exports.deleteMeetings(meetingIds)

delete connected meetings

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamType
meetingIdsArray.<string>

module.exports.moveParticipants(sourceMeetingId, destinationMeetingId, participantIds)

Trigger event to move participants

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamTypeDescription
sourceMeetingIdstringid of source meeting
destinationMeetingIdstringid of destination meeting
participantIdsArray.<string>list of id of the participants

module.exports.moveParticipantsWithCustomPreset(sourceMeetingId, destinationMeetingId, participants)

Trigger event to move participants with custom preset

Kind: instance method of module.exports

ParamTypeDescription
sourceMeetingIdstringid of source meeting
destinationMeetingIdstringid of destination meeting
participantsArray.<{id: string, presetId: string}>