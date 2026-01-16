React Native UI Kit SDK

 Skip to content
2025-11-20

RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.2.0

Features

  • Added edit, pin & delete controls to Chat messages in RtkChat
  • Added optional background support for audio/video in Android. Refer to the documentation for implementation details.

Fixes

  • Fixed image button in RtkChat opening File Manager instead of Gallery
  • Fixed app crash on RtkChat auto-scroll when new messages arrive
  • Fixed chat message display issues

2025-09-14

RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.1.3

Fixes

  • Fixed duplicate stage toggle pop-ups
  • Fixed audio switch to earpiece when leaving stage in Webinar

2025-07-08

RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.1.2

Fixes

  • Fixed android build failing for New Architecture
  • Added delete option feature in Polls
  • Fixed screen being blank when kicked from meeting
  • Fixed the fullscreen button not clickable in screenshare
  • Fixed audio selector not visible for webinar viewer
  • Fixed video incorrectly labeled as being off

2025-06-05

RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.1.1

Fixes

  • Documentation improvements

2025-06-04

RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.1.0

Features

  • Initial release