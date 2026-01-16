React Native UI Kit SDK
RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.2.0
Features
- Added edit, pin & delete controls to Chat messages in RtkChat
- Added optional background support for audio/video in Android. Refer to the documentation for implementation details.
Fixes
- Fixed image button in RtkChat opening File Manager instead of Gallery
- Fixed app crash on RtkChat auto-scroll when new messages arrive
- Fixed chat message display issues
RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.1.3
Fixes
- Fixed duplicate stage toggle pop-ups
- Fixed audio switch to earpiece when leaving stage in Webinar
RealtimeKit React Native UI Kit 0.1.2
Fixes
- Fixed android build failing for New Architecture
- Added delete option feature in Polls
- Fixed screen being blank when kicked from meeting
- Fixed the fullscreen button not clickable in screenshare
- Fixed audio selector not visible for webinar viewer
- Fixed video incorrectly labeled as being off
