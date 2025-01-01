Docs directory
A blazing fast DNS resolver built for private browsing
Determine who can reach your application using policies
Manage your Cloudflare account and contacts
Lock down origin security with dedicated IPs
Build AI-powered agents to perform tasks, persist state, browse the web, and communicate in real-time
Analyze and control third-party AI crawlers in your website
Observe and control your AI applications
Visualize the performance, security, and reliability data collected by Cloudflare products
Cloudflare's API tokens allow you to make calls to our API to alter different settings
Identify and address your API vulnerabilities
Route web traffic across the fastest, most reliable network paths
Improve WordPress site performance by serving it from Cloudflare's global network
Create fully managed RAG pipelines for your AI applications
Manage billing, plans, and subscriptions for your account
Protect your domain from bad bot traffic
Execute active webpage content in a secure, isolated browser
Control and interact with headless browser instances programmatically
Get Cloudflare's security and performance while using your own IPs
Make websites faster by caching content across our global server network
Cache your website content on a persistent data store
Scan SaaS applications and cloud environments for data security issues
Fast, global network serving visitors inside and outside of China
Verify visitors are not bots with lightweight challenges
Build your own multi-tenant platform using Cloudflare as infrastructure
Extend Cloudflare's security and performance to your customers
Replace legacy security perimeters with Cloudflare's network to protect your organization
Securely connect resources to Cloudflare without a publicly routable IP address
Enhance your Workers with serverless containers
Create managed, serverless databases with SQL semantics
Control where Cloudflare stores and inspects data
Protect against DDoS attacks automatically with uncompromised performance
Tutorials created by community developers who use Cloudflare
Monitor device, network, and application health across your Zero Trust organization
Scan your web traffic and SaaS applications for sensitive data
Protect your email domain and stop brand impersonation
Deliver excellent performance and reliability to your domain
Speed up and protect entire authoritative nameservers
A special kind of Cloudflare Worker combining compute with storage
Create and manage email addresses and route to your preferred inbox
Protect your email, web, and network from phishing and malware attacks
Sequence rules use cookies to track the order and timing of requests
Learn about using Cloudflare and features that span across Cloudflare products
Set up policies to inspect DNS, Network, HTTP, and Egress traffic
Control SSL/TLS key storage for compliance and security
Add a layer of data security and privacy controls when using Google Tag Manager
Access data on HTTP requests and Cloudflare products
Monitor IPs or hostnames and get notified of issues
Accelerate database queries to make databases fast globally
Store, transform, optimize, and deliver images at scale
Simplify private network management with Cloudflare DNS for internal resources
Secure the distribution of public keys in E2EE messaging systems
Use Cloudflare SSL while keeping exclusive access to your private keys
Global, low-latency, key-value data storage
Detect previously leaked credentials in incoming requests
Guided modules and projects to help you get started with Cloudflare
Maximize application performance and availability
Store and explore your logs in the Cloudflare dashboard or API
Access detailed logs with metadata from Cloudflare products
Automate resource discovery and simplify managing your public cloud infrastructure
Protect your enterprise network with advanced firewall-as-a-service protection
Visibility into your network and cloud traffic by analyzing network flow data
Network functions at Cloudflare scale for on-premise, cloud-hosted, and hybrid networks
Replace legacy WAN and securely connect any traffic source to Cloudflare's network
Manage Cloudflare network settings for your website
Review connectivity issues to learn when and where an incident is happening and its impact
Faster, more reliable, and more secure than connecting over the Internet
Define what you want to be notified about and how
Provide client-side protection for your website visitors
Build full-stack, serverless applications globally with minimal configuration
Ingest real time data streams and load into R2
Implement the Oblivious HTTP IETF standard to improve client privacy
Connect any MQTT-capable device directly to Cloudflare's global network
Create, deploy, and manage Cloudflare resources in various programming languages
Reliably send and receive messages without the egress fees
Store large amounts of unstructured data without egress fees
Create, manage, and query Iceberg tables stored in R2
Investigate Internet usage around the world using Cloudflare's data
Explore drand, a distributed service providing randomness to applications
Control the rate of incoming requests matching an expression
Infrastructure for real-time serverless video, audio, and data applications
Guides and diagrams explain Cloudflare products and how to integrate with IT architectures
Buy and renew your domain at cost, add another layer of security to your DNS records for free
Modify incoming requests, change Cloudflare settings, or trigger actions
Create rulesets and rules for different Cloudflare products
Encrypt and store sensitive information as secrets that are securely reusable across an account
Enhance your security posture with a range of security products and one-click solutions
Secure and accelerate any TCP or UDP-based application
Improve the performance of your website or web application
Encrypt your web traffic to prevent data theft and other tampering
Store, encode, deliver, and play videos on sites and applications
Cloudflare Support-focused documentation
Provision and manage Cloudflare accounts and services for your team or customers
Define and store Cloudflare configurations in source code repositories like GitHub
Cloudflare's suite of time services: NTP, NTS, and Roughtime
Ensure connectivity with a relay point for traffic between WebRTC clients
Turnstile is Cloudflare's smart CAPTCHA alternative
Store, query, and manage high-dimensional vector databases
Safely manage configurations on Cloudflare's global network with versioning, staging, and rollbacks
Filter incoming traffic and protect against web app vulnerabilities
Create a virtual waiting room to manage peak traffic
Allows individuals or organizations to have a faster, more secure connection to the Internet
Get vital web analytics for your website
Gateways to networks to help you develop applications without worrying about running infrastructure
Build, deploy, and scale serverless applications globally with low latency and minimal configuration
Run AI models in Workers, Pages, or via API
Unlimited-cardinality analytics at scale via an API to write data from Workers and a SQL API to query that data
Deploy custom code for your users or let them directly deploy code to your platform
Build durable, multi-step applications using the Workers platform
Run third-party tools and services on the cloud for improved speed and security
Connect corporate devices to your Zero Trust organization
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-